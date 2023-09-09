fbpx Menifee appoints new police chief, the 2nd to serve in top spot
Menifee appoints new police chief, the 2nd to serve in top spot

Menifee appoints new police chief, the 2nd to serve in top spot

Riverside County Sep 09, 2023
Menifee's new Police Chief Chris Karrer. | Photo courtesy of the city of Menifee
A career law enforcement officer who has served as the Menifee interim police chief since last fall will remain at the helm as the new official top law enforcement officer for the city, it was announced Friday.

Chris Karrer is Menifee’s second full-time police chief since the Police Department was formed as a stand-alone agency, ending a contract for law enforcement services with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, in July 2020.

“I am deeply honored and humbled with the opportunity to serve as the new chief of police for the city of Menifee,” Karrer said in a statement. “I am committed to leading our dedicated officers and working hand-in-hand with our community to ensure we continue a safe, inclusive and prosperous future for everyone.”

Karrer had been one of the candidates under consideration as the city conducted a nationwide search and recruitment campaign for a permanent replacement for its inaugural Police Chief Pat Walsh, who retired last summer.

Walsh returned in May for a roughly two-month stint at the helm again when Karrer injured himself during a recreational outing.

Karrer served in the U.S. Marine Corps before starting a law enforcement career that has spanned 20 years, officials said. While working in local law enforcement, he has managed various operations, including patrol, traffic and investigations, according to the city. He came aboard the Menifee Police Department as a captain when it was formed.

“Chief Karrer brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to our community’s safety and well-being,” City Manager Armando Villa said in a statement. “I have every confidence that Karrer will serve our community with integrity and continue Menifee Police Department’s successful trajectory well into the future.”

Karrer was officially sworn in Thursday.

