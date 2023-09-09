fbpx Man with dementia, diabetes reported missing in Bellflower
Man with dementia, diabetes reported missing in Bellflower

Man with dementia, diabetes reported missing in Bellflower

Missing Sep 09, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
An 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia and diabetes was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen Bellflower.

Emilio Vega was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 8800 block of Park Street, west of Lakewood Boulevard and south of the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Vega is Latino, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray straight hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a blue plaid shirt and black pants.

Authorities said he could be headed to Paramount.

Anyone who has seen Vega or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Skip to content