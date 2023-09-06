Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 8-14

Michael James Scott and Genie and Michael Maliakel as Aladdin. | Photo by Matthew Murphy © Disney

Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rum Festival

Majestic Ballroom DTLA | 650 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90014 | Sept. 8 | eventbrite.com

TheRumLab.com hosts this “boutique-style” festival featuring a handful of brands that “emphasize the education and premiumization of the rum category.” Attendees will have the opportunity to attend tasting sessions and seminars.

Los Tigres Del Norte

Fox Theatre | 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona, CA 91766 | Sept. 8 | instagram.com/p/CwoTG7Mp-xX/

The City of Pomona is hosting this free concert featuring the legendary Mexican group.

Original Lobster Festival

Fountain Valley Sports Park | 16400 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708 | Sept. 8-10 | originallobsterfestival.com

Savor fresh Maine lobster, hit the dance floor, grab tasty treats in the food court, kick back in the VIP Lounge, take a free souvenir e-photo, enjoy a first-class tequila/whiskey tasting experience by El Baston del Rey, check out the arts & crafts booths, catch some sports action at the Live Sports Tent, and sing a tune at the Karaoke Lounge with a live band.

‘Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick’

USC Fisher Museum of Art | 823 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Sept. 8 – Dec. 9 | fisher.usc.edu

The career-spanning exhibition presents Kara Walker’s powerful and provocative images that employ contradictions to critique the painful legacies of slavery, sexism, violence, imperialism, and other power structures, including those in the history and hierarchies of art and contemporary culture. A leading artist of her generation, Walker works in a range of mediums, including prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, film, and the large-scale silhouette cutouts for which she is perhaps most recognized.

‘Freud On Cocaine’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Sept. 8 – Nov. 4 | whitefiretheatre.com

Taken from Sigmund Freud’s own words as documented in his book, “Cocaine Papers,” this new comedy revolves around Freud, a respected doctor, a loving husband, a devoted father — and a drug addict. Fact: Freud used up to a gram of cocaine daily for at least a decade. Fact: Freud touted cocaine as a panacea for pain, exhaustion, low spirits, depression and morphine addiction. Fact: Merck Pharmaceuticals offered Freud free “product” in exchange for his continued research into its medical use. Fact: Freud slipped cocaine into the love letters he mailed to his German finacée, keeping their engagement secret from his future mother-in-law. Fact: Freud convinced his fellow doctor and best friend, Ernst von Fleischl-Marxow, to use cocaine to control Ernst’s addiction to morphine after a painful accident. Fact: While treating patient Emma Eckstein for the “nasogenital” cause of her hysteria, Freud and another doctor cauterized Eckstein’s nose with a gram of cocaine, nearly killing her after three surgeries.

“Freud on Cocaine” ensemble. | Photo by Darren Rafel

‘The Right Is Ours!’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Sept. 8 – Oct. 8 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

“The Right Is Ours!” is about the extraordinary friendship of two women, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, whose efforts spurred the creation of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, and the impact of that relationship on the suffragist movement and women getting the right to vote.

626 Night Market

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 8-10 | 626nightmarket.com

The flagship night market features hundreds of vendors selling food, merchandise, crafts, and arts, and there will also be games, music, and entertainment.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Sept. 8-9 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Pull up, grab some snacks from the concession stand, and get ready to enjoy Martin Scorsese’s star-packed mob film “Goodfellas” and Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed “Pulp Fiction.”

‘Under The Oaks’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicu | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290 | Sept. 8 | theatricum.com

Celebrating one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Theatricum company members will perform Leonard Cohen’s seminal works — everything from “Suzanne” to “Hallelujah” — as well as some of his lesser-known compositions.

Theatricum company members in concert. | Photo by Ian Flanders

Gimme Gimme Disco

Echoplex | 1154 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | Sept. 8 | gimmegimmedisco.com

Super Troupers and Dancing Queens everywhere are welcomed for an entire night of grooving to Abba, and other top disco artists from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

‘Walking In Space’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Sept. 8 – Oct. 8 | theatrewest.org

In 1972, there was no Betty Ford Clinic. When the prescription drug-addicted, single mother of an upper-middle class Jewish family in suburban Baltimore finally hits rock-bottom, it falls on her children to take control. Inspired by true events, this fictionalized, autobiographical tragicomedy is an affectionate portrait of four siblings who arm themselves with fierce tenacity, good humor, and their love for one another to save their mother — and themselves.

Cecil Jennings, Liv Denevi,Hogan Mason and Mary Elisabeth Somers. | Photo by Garry Michael Kluger

Live Rock En Español Tribute Show And Dance Fiesta

The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Sept. 8 | eventbrite.com

Modulo plays a live tribute to Spanish rock legends Maná and Caifanes.

‘Encanto’ Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Sept. 8 | elcapitantheatre.com

The $35 fan event includes a reserved seat, popcorn, beverage, and event credential. Before the film Maribel will make an appearance on stage! Guests are also invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Mirabel. Tickets are limited to select shows of the film through Sept. 14. Advance reservations are required by calling 1-800 DISNEY6 (347-6396).

Sept. 9

Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 9-10 | unionstationla.com

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, attendees will be treated to railroad equipment tours and displays, model train displays, architecture, arts and culture tours, information booths, music, giveaways, eateries, amenities, ShopLAUS and more. Guests will have the opportunity to take exclusive tours and view displays of railroad equipment on tracks 13, 14, and 15. Featured displays will include Amtrak passenger equipment, a BNSF Railway freight locomotive and the Southern California Railway Museum’s Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe 5704 diesel. In Union Station’s Ticket Concourse, guests can immerse themselves in five masterfully constructed and uniquely designed model train displays. Attendees will also be invited to celebrate architecture, arts and culture through group and self-guided tours of the station facilitated by the California Preservation Foundation.

Tioga Pass interior. | Photo By Alex Gillman

LA Tequila Fest

Los Angeles Center Studios | 450 S Bixel St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Sept. 9 | latequilafest.com

Choose from more than 75 award-winning tequila and mezcal brands offering a cumulative of nearly more than 300 tasting options. In between sips listen to live musical performances, play some games and check out vendors while soaking in the sun.

International Food And Music Festival

Downtown Downey | Downey Avenue between 2nd and 4th streets, Downey, CA 90241 | Sept. 9 | downeyca.org

Check out food from local restaurants and food trucks, drink at the craft beer and wine garden, enjoy live entertainment and DJs, and enjoy festival attractions.

Hollywood Blockbusters: Mancini To Williams

LA County Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 9 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

From Henry Mancini to John Williams, the program will feature iconic music from “Pink Panther,” “E.T.,” “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and more.

Michelada & Taco Festival

761 Corporate Center Drive, Pomona, CA, 91768 | Sept. 9 | instagram.com/michelada_and_taco_festival

When you’re done eating and drinking to your heart’s content, stroll around the car show, tackle the obstacle course if you dare, ride the mechanical bull, enjoy live musical performances and enter the raffle giveaways.

‘Blood At The Root’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Sept. 9 – Oct. 28 | openfisttheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com

Infused with hip-hop music and movement, Blood at the Root sheds light on escalating tensions between Black and White students at a Louisiana high school, delving into the double standard often applied to racially charged situations.

“Blood at the Root” ensemble. | Photo by Amanda Weier

Latino Comics Expo

Museum of Latin American Art | 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA, 90802 | Sept. 9-10 | molaa.org

Latinx and Latin American comic artists and animators, experts, and fans descend on MOLAA for special panels, 51 comic vendors and illustrators, food trucks, a chalk area for kids and a DJ on Saturda.

Downtown Decades Y2K Costume Party

28 WEST | 28 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801 | Sept. 9 | downtownalhambra.com

Less prepping for the technology apocalypse we all expected and more Juicy Couture tracksuits, this party will have you reliving the highlights of all things millennium. There will be dancing, drinking, costume contests and games.

Second Saturday ArtWalk

Downtown Pomona | 119 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Sept. 9 | downtownpomona.org

ArtWalk features art, interactive activities, vendors, music, food, entertainment and more.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Sept. 9 | instagram.com/p/CwSo84LxmiP/

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Sept. 10

LAFD Memorial Car Show

Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center | 1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 10 | lafra.org

Help support the Los Angeles Fire Department at this special event featuring raffles, silent auction, delicious food and vendors. Admission is free.

Riverside’s Inland Empire Pride Festival 2023

Riverside Convention Center | 3637 5th St., Riverside, CA 92501 | Sept. 10 | eventbrite.com

Riverside’s free LGBTQIA+ Pride festival will feature performances, art displays, crafters, food, drinks, drag performances, DJs, and LGBTQIA+ oriented and friendly organizations and companies.

Preview Screening: PBS’s Native America Season 2

Autry Museum of the American West | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Sept. 10 | eventbrite.com

Join the Autry, Providence Pictures, and PBS SoCal | KCET for a special preview screening of the first episode of ‘Native America” all about Natives leading a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. There will be a Q&A moderated by the host of “NATIVE AMERICA CALLING,” Shawn Spruce (Laguna Pueblo) with NASA/JPL Engineer Aaron Yazzie (Navajo), producer Pam Belgarde (Turtle Mountain Band Anishinaabe), producer/director Charles “Boots” Kennedye (Kiowa), and executive producer Gary Glassman.

Open House: Celebrating LACMA × Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives

LACMA | 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Sept. 10 | lacma.org

Visit LACMA for this celebration featuring 13 augmented reality monuments, art workshops, and live DJ sets. General admission is free with RSVP.

Trivia Is Coming

Glendora Public Market | 905 E. Arrow Hwy., Glendora, CA 91740 | Sept. 10 | glendorapublicmarket.com

For $6 per person, compete to be named the Grand Maester, unofficially of course, along with six of your friends.

Summer Nights

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes | 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 10 | events.kcrw.com

LA-based TropiFunk band Jungle Fire will get you dancing alongside KCRW DJ José Galvan. If your feet get tired, check out the exhibition “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Exhibit,” grab some food or stop by the beer garden for refreshments.

‘Man Of La Mancha’

Rose Center Theater | 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683 | Sept. 10-23 | rosecentertheater.com

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ literary masterpiece “Don Quixote,” this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical takes you on an unforgettable adventure into the mind of an aging, eccentric knight-errant.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103 | Sept. 10 | eventbrite.com

Find antiques, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds from more than 2,500 vendors.

Sept. 11

Dan Pelosi Answers Questions And Signs ‘Let’s Eat’

Barnes & Noble The Grove | 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Sept. 11 | eventbrite.com

The man behind the Instagram account GrossyPelosi, specializing in comfort food, signs his debut book featuring recipes for Italian favorites and more comfort food.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Sept. 11 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Sept. 12

‘Disney’s Aladdin’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Sept. 12-23 | broadwayinhollywood.com

The breathtaking theatrical production of one of Disney’s most beloved musicals will wow with vivid colors and magnificent sets, not to mention the music.

Sept. 13

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | Sept. 13 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

Taylor Swift Trivia Night

Truly LA | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 13 | eventbrite.com

Are you up to date on your Taylor lore? Time to test how much you know about her songs, music videos, and performances.

Paint And Sip

Azo VINO Wine Bar | 678 S. Citrus Ave., Covina, CA 91723 | Sept. 13 | eventbrite.com

Creating an azure ocean landscape with the guidance of a professional as you sip on some wine and beer.

Sept. 14

Downtown Street Market

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Sept. 14 | baldwinpark.com

The popular Downtown Street market returns with its series of musical acts, food vendors, produce farmers, artisans, local merchants and beer garden. La Luz Roja de Beto Campillo and Tamborazo de La Sierra will take over the South Stage and get everyone dancing to cumbia and tamborazo Zacatecano, respectively. Over on the North Stage, Twisted Gypsy pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

Philippe Shangti Art Exhibition

Andaz Hotel – West Hollywood | 8401 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069 | Sept. 14 | philippeshangti.com

Shangti’s art serves as a poignant commentary on the intricacies of our modern society. He is renowned for his ability to capture societal flaws and human behavior and is now one of the art world’s leading photographers and contemporary artists of his generation.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Sept. 14 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m. This week you can also enjoy live swing jazz and pop music from Frank Barajas “Frankie’s Lounge.”

Ongoing

‘Exit Wounds’

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Sept. 10 | ictlongbeach.org

How do you find redemption when someone you love has committed a terrible crime? A tragic event caused Linda Sadowski to become a hoarder and retreat from life, not even seeing her son for over 25 years. How can Linda stem the ripple effect of the family’s past and save the 17-year-old grandson she’s never met? “We always hear about the families of the victims, but what happens to the families of the perpetrators?” asks playwright Wendy Graf. “Can they ever live a normal life again? I wanted to explore how entire families can become defined by the actions of one member, and how the fallout from one person’s act can affect future generations.”

Michael Polak, Suanne Spoke, and Hayden Kharrazi in “Exit Wounds.” | Photo by Kayte Deimoa

‘The Book Of Mormon’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Sept. 10 | scfta.org

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan. Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris will join the cast as a special guest star from Sept. 12-17.

(L-R) Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Bartley Booz, and Nancy Zamit in “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo by Jeremy Daniel

‘Our Dear Dead Drug Lord’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

In this fierce and feverish comedy, a gang of teenage girls gather in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood — the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun. This group ends up being a pivotal way for these young women to cope with the grief and lack of control in their lives.

‘America’s Got Talent’

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Sept. 20 | on-camera-audiences.com

Be part of the television audience of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘The Bluest Eye’

A Noise Within | 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through Sept. 24 | anoisewithin.org

Three young Black girls in 1940s Ohio strive to make sense of love, sisterhood, abuse and hate. Faced with constant ridicule and abuse, 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove blames her dark skin. If only she had blue eyes… surely love would follow?

Julanne Chidi Hill, Kamal Bolden,Alexandra Metz and Crystal Jackson in “The Bluest Eye.” | Photo by Craig Schwartz

‘The Sound Inside’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Oct. 1 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with a mysterious student could lead to life-changing consequences for both of them.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Elephant Shavings’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Oct. 1 | odysseytheatre.com

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality. “It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” says Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Anaheim Fall Festival Art Show

Downtown Anaheim Community Center | 250 E. Center St., Anaheim, CA 92805 | Through Oct. 3 | instagram.com/p/CwA3w5iJp9i/

Marvel at original works from some Anaheim Fall Festival artists.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

‘Graphic Design In The Middle Ages’

Getty Center | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 28, 2024 | getty.edu

Experimental design was a core component in the creation of medieval books. The people who produced them, from the scribe who wrote out the text to the artist who painted the images, were some of the world’s first graphic designers. They planned both individual pages and whole books, devising unique strategies for each work. The manuscripts on view explore the many ways in which words and images were designed to work together on the page, not just to communicate the content of the text but also to challenge, surprise, and delight readers

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.