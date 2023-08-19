Shooting-related happenings this past week in LA County

| Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

In addition to an officer-involved shooting in Arcadia and the the shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy by Fontana police, multiple other incidents involving gunfire were reported over the last seven days in the LA area.

Man wounded in downtown LA shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was shot in an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Central Division officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 1:52 a.m. to the 700 block of East Sixth and Main streets where they learned the victim was walking in the complex’s hallway and discovered that he was shot in the leg, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

LAPD: Armed man shot, wounded by police in Watts alley

A man allegedly armed with a gun was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police Friday in an alley in Watts.

Officers went to East 103rd Street and Lou Dillon Avenue about 6:40 a.m. on a report that a man was waving a gun in the alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When arriving officers saw the man, he allegedly “produced a firearm” and police opened fire, wounding him, the LAPD reported.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, the LAPD reported. No officers were injured.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Man fatally shot in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday and sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 12:51 a.m. to the 100 block of East Caldwell Street and South Willowbrook Avenue where they found the victim with gunshot wounds, said homicide Lt. Arturo Spencer.

The victim, who was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Miguel Prado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man and woman arrested in Palmdale-area freeway shooting

A man and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in July on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale that left two women wounded.

The crime, involving the suspects’ motorcycle and the victims’ car, occurred on the afternoon of July 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Eric Bourland, 41, and Christy Bocanegra, 45, both of Hesperia, in San Bernardino County, the CHP reported.

Bourland was arrested in the city of Apple Valley and Bocanegra was arrested in the city of San Bernardino. The pair were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1.15 million for Bourland and $1 million for Bocanegra, the CHP reported.

“The arrests were the result of an aggressive investigation by the CHP’s Southern Division Major Crimes Detectives in collaboration with the Antelope Valley CHP, San Bernardino CHP and Southern Division CHP K9 officers,” the CHP reported.

“During the investigation, several leads were developed that led to the arrest of the two suspects and seizure of the motorcycle used during the shooting,” the CHP reported.

On July 8 about 4 p.m., personnel at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center notified the CHP that two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital, the CHP reported.

“The victims advised hospital staff they had been shot while traveling on northbound SR-14, north of Avenue S in the city of Palmdale,” the CHP said in a statement.

“The two victims, both female adults, drove themselves in a white Volkswagen Jetta to PRMC, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the CHP reported.

Other information, including a possible motive for the shooting, was not released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.

Man fatally shot in South Gate

A man was found shot to death Thursday in South Gate, and an investigation was underway.

Investigators were sent to the 8600 block of Garfield Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Baena was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Department on Friday.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Police investigate fatal shooting in Long Beach

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Tuesday, and the suspect remained at large.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Andy Street around 4:40 a.m. to a report regarding shots fired, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Michael Alex Toloai, 36, who was homeless, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the LA County Medical Examiner.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of officers. There was no suspect description immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LBPD homicide detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

Man wounded in Crenshaw area shooting

A man was shot Tuesday in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was a man in his 40s, police said. The suspect, described only as a male dressed in dark clothing, was being sought. A motive for the crime was not known.

According to a videographer at the scene, the shooting occurred as people were setting up for a party to mark what would have been rapper Nipsey Hussle’s 38th birthday, although police could not confirm that report. Hussle was fatally shot in the same general area outside his Marathon Clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson on March 31, 2019.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s shooting was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man shot in El Sereno area; suspect arrested

A man was shot Monday at a gas station in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles, and a suspect was arrested.

The shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. at Huntington Drive and Eastern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The wounded man was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

The name of the man who was arrested was not immediately available, and a motive for the shooting was not known.

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots into air in LB

A man is in custody for allegedly firing shots into the air while arguing with another man Sunday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 2:05 a.m. to a “shots call” in the 5400 block of Linden Avenue located a victim who said he had been arguing with another man, who allegedly fired shots into the air during their verbal dispute, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers located casings and evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The suspect, Daniel Salas-Barrios, 29, was arrested at the scene and booked on one count of assault with a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Man killed in South LA police shooting

A 25-year-old man fatally shot by police in South Los Angeles was identified Monday by the LA County Medical Examiner.

Olban Perdomo Rodas died in the shooting that occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of South Hoover Street, according to the Medical Examiner.

Police responded to the area in response to a call regarding a grand theft auto suspect, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. The area is a few blocks west of the Harbor (110) Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside the victim’s car, which was parked in the victim’s driveway, police said.

“The vehicle windows were heavily tinted,” according to a statement from police. “After officers gave verbal orders for Perdomo to exit the vehicle, which were ignored, they approached and opened the driver’s door to make contact with Perdomo. Once the door was open, officers observed Perdomo’s arm protruding from the back seat while holding a black handgun, prompting the officers to back away and request additional units.”

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle holding a handgun, refusing demands that he drop the weapon. An officer fired a less-than-lethal round, but it failed to subdue him, police said, who said Rodas subsequently “pointed the handgun at the officers,” prompting police to open fire.

Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner and police.

According to police, the weapon was recovered at the scene, and it turned out to be a replica-style handgun loaded with metal pellets.

Woman shot dead in South LA home

The Medical Examiner on Sunday released the name of a 19-year-old woman who was found shot to death inside a residence in South Los Angeles.

The victim was identified as Erica Flagg, according to the agency’s website.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:35 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Bonsallo Avenue regarding a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

Flagg was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available.

Rifle-toting man shot by LAPD officers in Koreatown stairwell

The 35-year-old man shot by police after allegedly raising a rifle in the direction of officers in Koreatown was identified Monday as Taylor Dean Sanders.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man with a rifle in the 3400 block of West Sixth Street near Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sanders had left the location before officers arrived but was discovered around 9:20 p.m. on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard, west of Kenmore Avenue, carrying what appeared to be a black assault rifle, police said.

Officers attempted to contact Sanders, but at some point, he raised the rifle in the direction of police, which resulted in an officer-related shooting, police said.

Officers requested additional assistance as Sanders began running away. According to police, responding officers from the Rampart and Olympic divisions later discovered Sanders walking south on Vermont Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard.

The officers began to follow Sanders from behind the cover of their trailing police vehicles as he was running. Before he reached mid-block between Wilshire Boulevard and Seventh Street, and officers deployed 40mm less-lethal bean bags toward Sanders. However, Sanders raised and pointed his rifle in the pursuing officers’ direction, which resulted in a second officer-involved shooting.

Sanders continued to elude officers south on Vermont Avenue to a multi- unit shopping center and parking lot at the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Vermont Avenue, police said.

“Officers again deployed 40mm less-lethal launchers towards Sanders and as Sanders again pointed his rifle in the direction of officers resulting in a third OIS,” the department said in a statement.

Sanders then barricaded himself in an open-air stairwell of the parking lot and refused to comply with the officer’s commands.

A SWAT team responded and attempted to get the suspect to come out from behind the stairwell, police said.

“SWAT utilized a remote-controlled tracked vehicle to assess the suspect’s condition and attempted to retrieve the suspect’s firearms,” the statement said. “The tracked vehicle’s arms were unable to retrieve the weapons.”

SWAT officers then deployed another type of controlled vehicle that removed the man’s firearms, “which allowed officers to approach the suspect and provide medical treatment,” LAPD said.

Sanders was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured, and the case remains under investigation.