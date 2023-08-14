fbpx Police: Woman shot, wounded in Arcadia after threatening officer
Home / News / Crime / Police: Woman shot, wounded in Arcadia after threatening officer

Crime Aug 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Arcadia Police Department
by
A 21-year-old woman who was shot and wounded by Arcadia police was holding a knife and advancing toward an officer when the shots were fired, authorities said Sunday.

Arcadia police officers responded to a report of a person armed with a knife at 9:09 p.m. Saturday on the 50 block of California Street.

The woman’s mother called police who, upon arrival, found the woman had left the location before she returned and began advancing toward the officer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Arcadia police with the investigation.

Despite being asked to show her hands, the woman, at one point, removed a kitchen knife from her pocket, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

She then began running toward the officer with the knife raised above her shoulders, holding it in a stabbing position, when an officer opened fire, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman was struck in the upper torso and hospitalized in stable condition.

Initially Arcadia police said the woman was shot during a traffic stop.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

