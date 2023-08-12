Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in Los Angeles County

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

As is the sad norm in the Los Angeles area, multiple shooting deaths and injuries took place this past week.

Woman shot to death in South Los Angeles

A woman was shot to death in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:35 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Bonsallo Avenue regarding a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

The victim, who was said to be about 25 to 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available.

Man arrested in Lancaster shooting that kills two, wounds one

Sheriff’s detectives Saturday were continuing their investigation of a shooting in Lancaster that left two men dead, a third wounded and a suspect in custody.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Knott Court where they found the victims, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

Two men, between 40 to 50 years old suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the third victim, a man also between 40 to 50 years old, to a hospital in stable condition.

Deputies arrested a man in connection with the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities arrest four suspects in Long Beach fatal shooting

Police arrested two 18-year-old men and two boys Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old homeless man in Long Beach.

Special Investigations Division detectives Friday arrested two teenage Long Beach residents near the 800 block of Maine Avenue. Both juveniles were booked for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The names of the 16- and 17-year-olds were not released because of their ages.

Detectives also arrested 18-year-old Long Beach resident Jesus Hernandez-Perez Friday near the 400 block of West Ninth Street. He was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Lakewood Police Department assisted Long Beach detectives in coordinating the arrest of 18-year-old Lakewood, Washington resident Dangelo Antolin Rodrigues. He was arrested Friday in the 4800 block of 123rd Street in Lakewood, Washington.

According to police, Rodriguez will be extradited from Lakewood to Long Beach. His bail was set at $3 million.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Maine Avenue around 11 p.m. July 11 regarding a report of shots fired and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground near Loma Vista Drive and Corvo Court, police said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he died. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the man as Canaan Oryema Okatch.

According to the preliminary investigation, several males approached Okatch and began hitting him. One suspect then fired multiple gunshots at him, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot while sleeping in his car in Long Beach

Police on Friday were searching for a suspect who wounded a man when he shot into the victim’s vehicle in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded at 3:11 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Golden Avenue and Fourth Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, they learned the victim, who is homeless, was sleeping in his car when the suspect fired a gun several times at the vehicle, striking the victim in the lower body, according to police.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after lengthy standoff

A man suspected of leading law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vehicle is into custody Thursday following a lengthy standoff in Atwater Village.

The suspect rammed several patrol vehicles as he attempted to elude Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers on Wednesday before authorities surrounded him after the vehicle became disabled in the 4500 block of Colorado Boulevard near Edenhurst Avenue, where barricaded himself inside the vehicle, the LAPD said.

Two SWAT vehicles arrived at the scene a short time later and boxed in the LADWP SUV. The vehicle had noticeable bullet holes in the windshield and driver’s side door with no visible tires, KTLA reported.

Several gunshots were fired during the chase, but it is unclear who opened fire, ABC7 reported, citing information from police.

The suspect was taken into custody around by SWAT officers at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

At least three officers were injured after the suspect rammed their vehicles and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to a leg when officers fired at him, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference. Two officers were treated at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

“This is one of the dangers that our officers face in law enforcement,” said Hamilton, referring to the suspect slamming into the officers’ vehicles.

“An extremely dangerous ordeal with our people’s lives & other jeopardized by an apparent crazed individual,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted. “Tremendous work by members of LAPD SWAT to safety resolve.”

Three people in custody in Long Beach homicide

Three people were in custody Wednesday — one facing a murder charge — in connection with the shooting death of a man in Long Beach in June, authorities said.

David Nevarez, 35, was shot about 10 p.m. on June 16 in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

On June 29, Roland Barber, 40, of Long Beach, was arrested in a shooting that occurred that same day, police said.

“While Barber was in custody, detectives gathered evidence identifying him as the suspect for the June 16th murder of David Nevarez,” police said in a statement.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Barber pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. He remains in custody on $3 million bail.

“Detectives believe both Barber and Nevarez were not known to each other,” police said. “However on June 16, they were involved in a dispute, which escalated into a shooting, which resulted in Nevarez’s death.”

On Aug. 3, detectives arrested Maytte Barber, 35, of Long Beach, police said. She was booked on suspicion of accessory to murder, and is being held on $1 million bail, police said.

Also on Aug. 3, detectives arrested Edward Williams, 59, of Long Beach, police said. Williams was booked on suspicion of accessory to murder, and he is being held on $1 million bail, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Eric Thai or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, or via the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Two men arrested in fatal Long Beach shooting

Two Los Angeles men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Long Beach that left a 20-year-old man dead, police said Tuesday.

West Division officers detained Robert Mallard, 23, and John Nelson II, 19, at a nearby hospital Sunday after they fled the scene of the fatal shooting of Kelvin Montoya, a 20-year-old Long Beach resident, police said in a statement.

Officers determined Mallard and Nelson were involved in the shooting and notified special investigation detectives. Officers located a firearm discarded in the immediate area. Homicide detectives later gathered evidence identifying them as suspects in the fatal shooting which was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Detectives said they believe Montoya, Mallard and Nelson were known to each other and met at a location to purchase marijuana, police said. All three men subsequently ended up in a vehicle and were traveling through Long Beach.

While in the vehicle, a fight started with all three men. The fight escalated into a shooting and stabbing near 29th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which resulted in Montoya’s death, police said.

Both arrestees sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said.

Detectives said they believe the possible motive is robbery but it is still being investigated, police said. Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration this week, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Woman fatally shot in Pasadena; suspect in custody

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday at a Pasadena apartment complex, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to the complex in the 2000 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue due to a report of a fight with shots fired, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.

A 34-year-old woman was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, and she was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said. She was identified as Tynisha Houston, of Pasadena.

According to Gomez, detectives located the suspect inside the same apartment complex a short time later, and the person was arrested without incident.

Detectives recovered a firearm at the complex, police said.

The suspect’s name and other details of the shooting were withheld due to the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man hospitalized after shooting in South LA

A man was shot Tuesday in the South Los Angeles area and was taken to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately available.

Officers responded to the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street at around 1:05 p.m. regarding shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Man wounded in Long Beach shooting

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Long Beach and police are continuing their investigation surrounding his shooting.

Long Beach Police Department officers were called at 3:44 a.m. Monday to an area near Pine Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway regarding a shots fired call, according to the police department. Officers learned the victim was struck by gunfire in the lower body by an unknown assailant while sitting in the area.

Paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department took the victim to a hospital.

Investigators combed the area for evidence and found shell casings and bullet strike marks.

There was no suspect information.

Woman shot after allegedly assaulting security guard dies

A woman suspected of hitting a security guard at a Ralphs store in Hollywood with a fire extinguisher and shot by the guard died Monday after being taken to a hospital.

The assault in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Western Avenue, occurred around 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to the store and upon their arrival they were contacted by a uniformed security guard who was performing first aid on a shooting victim.

The security guard told the officers that he shot the woman after a confrontation, during which she was armed with a screwdriver and attempted to assault him, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters to a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting asked to call the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 213-972-2971 or 877-527-3247.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stopper 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

Two shot to death in El Sereno identified

Two people who were fatally shot in the El Sereno area were identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the medical examiner, 32-year-old Los Angeles resident Peter Tarazon III and 31-year-old Hacienda Heights resident Robert Anthony Gonzalez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were dispatched at 5:27 a.m. Sunday to the area of Templeton Street and North Eastern Avenue on reports of shots being fired a car speeding away from the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics were also dispatched to the location, but nobody was taken to a hospital.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Two men shot dead In South Los Angeles during street takeover

Two men were fatally shot early Monday at a street takeover event in the south Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. at Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, the sheriff’s department reported. According to the medical examiner’s office, 24-year-old Kevion Randall was the man pronounced dead at the scene. His place of residence was not disclosed.

The identification of the man who died at the hospital is pending notification of relatives.

“All we have right now is the fact that there was a street takeover that occurred initially, and that escalated to a shooting,” sheriff’s Lt. Omar Camacho told reporters at the scene. “The motive — or what occurred in between there — we’re still trying to determine that.”

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Deputy kills suspect at Carson gas station

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect early Monday at a Carson gas station.

The shooting occurred at 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of South Central Avenue at Artesia Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect Arturo Cernas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials and the medical examiner’s office. His place of resident was not disclosed.

No deputies were injured.

Man wounded in shooting during argument

A 60-year-old man was shot and wounded during an argument with another man in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 3623 Eighth Avenue, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim drove himself to a hospital after he was allegedly shot by the 59-year-old man, Orris said.

The victim had stable vital signs, he said. The suspect was not in custody.

Man wounded by LAPD officers in Pico-Union area

A man in his 30s was wounded by Los Angeles police Sunday after allegedly firing at officers in the Pico-Union area.

The officer-involved shooting occurred near Kenmore Avenue and Pico Boulevard around 12:20 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Pedro Muniz.

According to Muniz, the officers were driving east on Pico when the unnamed suspect suddenly opened fire at them. At least one round hit the patrol car but nobody was wounded, Muniz said.

The suspect allegedly ran from the scene, prompting a foot chase, Muniz said.

Near the intersection of Kenmore and Pico, the officers caught up to the man and an OIS ensued, Muniz said. The man was wounded and transferred to a hospital. He was last reported in stable condition.

Police have no motive for the shooting at officers, he said.