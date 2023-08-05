Palm Springs animal shelter to host Clear The Shelters event Aug. 12-13

| Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter will host its annual Clear The Shelters adoption event next weekend due to over-capacity, city officials said Thursday.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the animal shelter located at 4575 East Mesquite Ave., according to Palm Springs city officials.

“The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is currently in an over-capacity situation,” city officials wrote on social media Thursday. “Most of the kennels are doubled and tripled up, and they need your help!”

The event will be held in partnership with Boozehounds PS, which will cover all adoption fees, according to city officials.

The city entered an agreement with the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter Nov. 1, 2012, allowing the Friends of Palm Springs Animal Shelter to assume operation of the shelter, according to shelter officials.

“This partnership paved the way for a new model of sheltering in the City of Palm Springs, and as a result, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter is the only public shelter operating under a no-kill philosophy in the Coachella Valley,” shelter officials wrote.

The shelter, in commitment to humane and compassionate animal care, does not euthanize for space or for length of stay, according to shelter officials. The Friends of Palm Springs Animal Shelter has also adopted an animal-friendly menu policy by providing vegan meals at all its events.

More information about the event can be found at psanimalshelter.org.