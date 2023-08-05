Officials seek public’s help finding WeHo armed robbery suspects

Surveillance video shows three armed men robbing a pedestrian July 19 in the 800 block of Larrabee Street in West Hollywood. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities are seeking the public’s help Friday to find armed robbery suspects who committed a pair of crimes in West Hollywood.

The latest crime occurred shortly after midnight Thursday outside Craig’s, a restaurant in the 8800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and reports from the scene.

The suspects were described only as males in their late teens or early 20s, at least one of whom was armed, according to the sheriff’s department, which reported Thursday that no one was injured. The suspects took a watch from a victim and drove away in a vehicle driven by a third suspect, according to a broadcast report.

On July 19 at about 12:40 a.m., three armed suspects got out of a black SUV and approached a man who was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Larrabee Street, one block east of the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

The man was pushed against a fence before the suspects robbed him, deputies said.

Detectives released surveillance footage to the public of the July 19 armed robbery to assist in finding the suspects. It was unknown if the same suspects were involved in that crime and the one that occurred Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery crimes was urged to contact West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Det. Candie Gonzales at 310-358-4011 or by email at c2mgonza@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.