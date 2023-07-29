fbpx Gasoline prices on the way up across SoCal, nation
Home / News / Business / Gasoline prices on the way up across SoCal, nation

Gasoline prices on the way up across SoCal, nation

Business Jul 29, 2023
| Photo by MariaSiurt/Envato Elements
by
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose another 2.4 cents Saturday to $5.07, its highest amount since Nov. 29.

The average gasoline price has increased seven of the past eight days following a five-day streak of decreases. It is 9.7 cents more than one week ago and 18.2 cents more than one month ago, but 60.6 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.424 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose 3.3 cents to $5.012, its highest amount since Nov. 27. It has also risen seven of the past eight days, and is 11.3 cents more than one week ago and 19.3 cents more than month ago, but 56.9 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.447 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.746. It is 15.5 cents more than one week ago and 19.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 50.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.27 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Gas prices are up around the country as oil prices have risen to their highest levels since April,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement.







