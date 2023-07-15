Nationwide lottery game Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M

Mega Millions tickets. | Photo courtesy of Lieutenant Ramathorn/Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the latest drawing of the nationwide Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $640 million.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one each at a market in Koreatown and a convenience store in Monrovia, the California Lottery announced.

The ones sold in California are each worth $202,248. While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The one sold in South Carolina is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any nonjackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The one sold in North Carolina is worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and the Mega number was 15. The estimated jackpot was $560 million.

The drawing was the 25th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.