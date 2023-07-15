Echo Park to host 42nd Lotus Festival this weekend

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

The 42nd edition of the city’s Lotus Festival, which this year showcases the people and culture of Indonesia, begins a two-day run Saturday at Echo Park.

The festival — coinciding with the traditional blooming of the lotus flower, which symbolizes rebirth — will run Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Over the years, it has become one of Los Angeles’ largest festivals, promoting awareness and understanding of the contributions to the city of Asian and Pacific Islander people.

“We’re so excited to welcome over 100,000 visitors to the iconic Echo Park Lake this year as the lotus flowers reach full bloom to celebrate the rich culture of Indonesia,” said City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez, whose 13th Council District includes Echo Park.

An assortment of activities will be available, including dragon boat races, Asian food and drinks, a variety of vendors and a children’s area.

Visitors can also participate in the Department of Recreation and Parks’ augmented reality game “Agents of Discovery,” a free mobile game in which people of all ages complete missions by learning about the natural, cultural and historic resources at parks.

In addition, the festival will include a “Lights of Dreams Lantern” event, an adaptation of Indonesia’s Buddhist festival, in which rice paper lanterns are released onto a body of water.

“In Asian cultures, illuminated paper lanterns symbolize our hope for a brighter future, appreciation for our loved ones and memories of those who passed away,” the parks department said.

While admission to the Lotus Festival is free, tickets for the lantern event cost $20 to $30. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3rtD96x.

“The Department of Recreation and Parks is proud and excited to celebrate the Asian and Pacific Islander culture with a spotlight on Indonesia this year,” Jimmy Kim, general manager of the department, said in a statement.

Echo Park is located along Glendale Boulevard, south of Sunset Boulevard.