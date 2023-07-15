Longtime HFPA member, former president Judy Solomon dies at 91

Judy Solomon. | Photo courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Funeral services were pending Saturday for Judy Solomon, an Israeli journalist and former six-term Hollywood Foreign Press Association president credited with helping originate a long-term TV production partnership for the Golden Globe Awards.

Solomon died Friday morning at age 91, according to a statement from the Golden Globes.

“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today. We are grateful for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA.”

Born in Romania and raised in Israel, she moved to the United States and became an entertainment-industry journalist writing for various Israel publications, according to the Globes.

She joined the HFPA in 1956 and involved in several key changes to the Golden Globes, including the introduction of Dick Clark to the awards, leading to a long-term television production deal between the awards show and Dick Clark Productions. She also played a role in moving the awards show from the Cocoanut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel to its current home at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Globe officials said she supported the work of foreign journalists in the United States and expanded the HFPA’s support for the arts, education, film restoration and journalism.

Solomon is survived by daughters Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon, son-in-law Stephen Sloan and granddaughter Ashley Sloan.