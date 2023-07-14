fbpx Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed to be small bowel obstruction
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed to be small bowel obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed to be small bowel obstruction

The Industry Jul 14, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley. | Photo courtesy of ruthdaniel3444/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction caused by an adhesion that developed after gastric bypass surgery years ago,  the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

Adhesions are a “known long-term complication” of gastric bypass surgery, according to Dr. Juan Carrillo, a deputy medical examiner.

Review of the toxicology results showed therapeutic levels of oxycodone in her blood, but did not contribute to her death, Carrillo said.

TMZ reported Presley had a cosmetic procedure a few months before her death, after which she was prescribed opioids.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

More from The Industry

The Industry Jul 14, 2023
share with
SAG-AFTRA goes on strike, joining Hollywood writers by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Sheila E. receives unprecedented Hollywood Walk of Fame star by
The Industry Jul 12, 2023
share with
Actors strike looming as contract deadline nears by
The Industry Jul 12, 2023
share with
Disney extends Bob Iger’s contract as CEO through 2026 by
Los Angeles Jul 11, 2023
share with
Prosecutors won’t retry Masterson on rape charge; sentencing set for Sept. 7 by
Los Angeles Jul 10, 2023
share with
Judge finds issues with woman’s $500,000 suit against Lady Gaga by
More
Skip to content