Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed to be small bowel obstruction
Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction caused by an adhesion that developed after gastric bypass surgery years ago, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.
Adhesions are a “known long-term complication” of gastric bypass surgery, according to Dr. Juan Carrillo, a deputy medical examiner.
Review of the toxicology results showed therapeutic levels of oxycodone in her blood, but did not contribute to her death, Carrillo said.
TMZ reported Presley had a cosmetic procedure a few months before her death, after which she was prescribed opioids.
Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.