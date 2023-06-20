Glendale doctor joins crowded race for Schiff’s congressional seat
A Glendale doctor announced Tuesday he is joining the field of candidates looking to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, as the representative of the 30th congressional district.
Alex Balekian entered the race as a “no party preference” candidate, with his campaign issuing a statement saying he is “aiming to rally a wide coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents weary of the existing political climate.”
According to his LinkedIn page, Balekian received his medical degree in 2003 from UC San Diego, eventually working as an ICU physician and previously serving as an assistant professor of clinical medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.
With his entry into the race, a total of 17 candidates are vying for the seat, 13 of them Democrats. Among the candidates are former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Los Angeles Unified School District board member Nick Melvoin, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and actor Ben Savage.
Schiff, who was first elected in 2000, has announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Dianne Feinstein.
The 30th Congressional District includes parts of Burbank, Glendale, Sunland and West Hollywood.