‘Boy Meets World’ actor Ben Savage makes bid for Congress

Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is making a bid for Congress.

According to papers filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, Savage — a Democrat — is vying for the 30th District seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, although she has not yet made any formal announcement about her future.

Savage, 42, made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.

He is the brother of actor/director Fred Savage.