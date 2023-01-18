fbpx 'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage makes bid for Congress
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage makes bid for Congress

‘Boy Meets World’ actor Ben Savage makes bid for Congress

Politics Jan 18, 2023

Ben Savage. | Photo from Walt Disney Television (CC BY-ND 2.0)

by
share with

Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is making a bid for Congress.

According to papers filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, Savage — a Democrat — is vying for the 30th District seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, although she has not yet made any formal announcement about her future.

Savage, 42, made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.

He is the brother of actor/director Fred Savage.

