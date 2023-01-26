Rep. Adam Schiff launches campaign for US Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Adam Schiff announced his campaign Thursday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet stated whether she will be stepping down at the end of her current term next year.

Schiff, D-Burbank, represents the 30th Congressional District. He will be running for the Senate seat held since 1992 by Dianne Feinstein, Schiff announced via video on his campaign website and during an interview on Fox 11.

“Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by,” Schiff said in a statement released Thursday. “And at this moment, we need a fighter for our democracy and our families, which is why I’m launching my campaign to be the next U.S. Senator for California.”

He is the second prominent Democratic member of Congress from California to announce candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Rep. Katie Porter announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate last week.

Schiff, 62, is in his 11th term in the House of Representatives. He was first elected to Congress in 2001 and represents Pasadena and a number of communities in northern Los Angeles County.

“We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy,” Schiff said. “To achieve universal health care for all Americans. To protect our environment, while creating millions of new green jobs by tracking the climate crisis head-on. To work tirelessly to protect our democracy by getting money out of politics and expanding the right to vote. To fight for workers, working families, and the middle class. To build affordable housing and keep people safe. To protect our rights. To deliver.”

Schiff’s announcement comes a day after he was removed by Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, from the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff was previously the chair of the committee.

“The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it,” Schiff said.