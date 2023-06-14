Migrants from Texas dropped off at Los Angeles’ Union Station

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. | Photo courtesy of J Dimas/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY2.0)

Mirroring recent moves by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a group of immigrants were bused from the Texas border area to Los Angeles and dropped off Wednesday at downtown’s Union Station, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

The Los Angeles City Council last week approved a motion directing various city departments to take the steps required for Los Angeles to officially become a sanctuary city for immigrants.

About 40 immigrants, including children, were dropped off in Los Angeles Wednesday. It was unclear if additional buses might be en route.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying it is “abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games.”

“Shortly after I took office, I directed city departments to begin planning in the event Los Angeles was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican governors have grown so fond of,” Bass said. “This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. Now, it’s time to execute our plan. Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived.

“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives. We are a city that seeks to treat all people with dignity and compassion and we will continue to work closely with nonprofit organizations, including the L.A. Welcomes Collective, as well as with our county, state and federal partners.

“For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead. And we will always put people’s health and well being over politics.”

The immigrants were taken to St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown, and Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to ensure none of them had any medical issues. Representatives from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights also responded to offer assistance for the immigrants, who were believed to have been on the bus for nearly 24 hours.

Earlier Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office sent public records requests to DeSantis’ office and the Florida Division of Emergency Management seeking information about the recent transport of two groups of immigrants from Florida to northern California.

Bonta said his office is investigating whether any laws were broken by Florida in shipping the three dozen migrants to Sacramento. Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested DeSantis could potentially face kidnapping charges for transporting the migrants to California, although Florida officials have insisted the migrants went to Florida voluntarily and signed documents agreeing to the travel.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Newsom or Bonta about the Texas migrants bused to Los Angeles.

According to Abbott’s office, Texas has been charting buses to take migrants from Texas to locations including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia, and most recently adding Denver to the list of destinations. Since beginning the busing effort last spring, more than 21,600 migrants have been shipped out of Texas to “these self-declared sanctuary cities,” according to Abbott’s office.