Riverside receives $2.44M in state funds for affordable housing

A rendering shows the forthcoming Mulberry Garden Apartments project. | Image courtesy of Eden Housing

Riverside has been awarded $2.44 million in state funds to help finance two affordable housing projects that will create an additional 232 affordable housing units, the city announced Wednesday.

The award, one of 18 Prohousing Incentive Pilot Program grants made around the state, comes two months after the city was recognized as “prohousing” by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The designation made Riverside eligible for such state funding for programs designed to speed the process of building housing.

More information about that can be found at https://riversideca.gov/press/city-riverside-designated-“prohousing”-state-eligible-funds.

“Our City has made housing a priority, and that commitment has resulted in the award of these coveted state dollars,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement. “We look forward to putting these funds to work in Riverside creating housing opportunities for our residents.”

The money will help cover the costs of two real estate development projects: Mulberry Garden Apartments, at Mulberry and Holding streets in downtown Riverside; and Sunrise at Bogart, located at Bushnell and Bogart avenues near Five Points in La Sierra.

The grant to Riverside is part of $33.2 million in awards announced Tuesday by the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency and Department of Housing and Community Development, according to the city’s announcement. Other grants from the Southern California region went to cities with much higher populations, including $5 million to San Diego and $4.9 million to Los Angeles.

“It is gratifying to see our City compete successfully to bring state resources to Riverside,” Mayor Pro Tem Clarissa Cervantes said in a statement. “These projects will provide much-needed housing for Riversiders, which has been a priority of the City Council. I’m thrilled to hear we can support these projects to get more people in a safe space that they can one day call home.”

More information about the Prohousing Incentive Pilot Program is available at https://www.hcd.ca.gov/grants-and-funding/programs-active/prohousing-incentive-pilot-program.

California has a goal of creating 2.5 million new homes during the next eight years, with at least one million of those new units focused on housing options for lower-income state residents, officials said.

“Remarkably, in just a few weeks since our last announcement, the number of Prohousing Designations has doubled, a testament to the growing number of communities taking responsibility and committing to building their fair share of housing,” Newsom said in a statement in April. “Instead of making excuses, these jurisdictions are rising to the challenge, making difficult choices and ensuring that Californians have access to needed housing.”

Other cities recently designated as prohousing are Emeryville, Fresno, Needles, Rancho Cordova, Redwood City, Salinas, Stockton and Ukiah as well as the counties of San Diego and Yuba.

Prior prohousing designations have been applied to Los Angeles, El Cerrito, Citrus Heights, Fontana, Oakland, Roseville, San Diego, West Sacramento and Sacramento and Placer and Sacramento counties.