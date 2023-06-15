fbpx Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April
Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April

Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April

Missing Jun 15, 2023
missing, carson
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a man who went missing from Carson in April.

David Barajas, 45, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. on April 8 in the 900 block of East Fiat Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Barajas is Hispanic, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black clothing when last seen.

“He suffers from a mental health disorder,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also used the website lacrimestoppers.org.

