Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a man who went missing from Carson in April.
David Barajas, 45, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. on April 8 in the 900 block of East Fiat Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Barajas is Hispanic, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black clothing when last seen.
“He suffers from a mental health disorder,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also used the website lacrimestoppers.org.