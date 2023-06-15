US Defense chief urges Ukraine support in long conflict with Russia

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels in June 2023. | Photo courtesy of SecDef/Twitter

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged nations to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, describing the fight as “a marathon, and not a sprint.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Thursday, Austin emphasized the need for sustained assistance to Kyiv in its efforts to resist Russian aggression.

“Ukraine’s fight is a marathon, and not a sprint,” said Austin. “So we will continue to provide Ukraine with the urgent capabilities that it needs to meet this moment, as well as what it needs to keep itself secure for the long term from Russian aggression.”

The meeting, attended by defense ministers from nearly 50 countries, focused on coordinating efforts to provide military and economic support to Ukraine. The country has been battling Russian-backed separatists in its eastern regions since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.

The conflict has claimed over 14,000 lives and displaced more than 1.5 million people. Despite a ceasefire agreement signed last year, fighting continues in the Donbas region, and there are concerns that Russia may launch a full-scale invasion.

Austin’s comments come amid fears that Ukrainian soldiers are being stretched thin by the ongoing conflict. The country’s military has faced criticism for corruption and poor management, and there are concerns that it may not be able to hold back a Russian invasion without significant outside help.

The United States has been one of Ukraine’s main supporters, providing lethal weapons and other military aid to help bolster Kyiv’s defenses. Other countries have also contributed billions of dollars in economic assistance, including loans and grants.

However, there are concerns that some nations may be losing interest in the conflict as it drags on. Russia has faced Western sanctions over its actions in Ukraine, but some European countries, notably Germany, have sought to maintain dialogue with Moscow despite the ongoing conflict.

At the same time, Ukraine’s political situation remains unstable, with President Volodymyr Zelensky facing criticism over his handling of the war and other issues. Zelensky, a former comedian who was elected in 2019 on a platform of anti-corruption reforms and negotiations with Russia, has struggled to deliver on his promises.

In response, some Ukrainian officials have called for closer ties with NATO and other Western institutions, arguing that this would help bolster the country’s defenses and provide greater leverage in negotiations with Russia. However, this has been met with resistance from some European nations, who fear it could provoke Russia.

Despite these challenges, Austin expressed his confidence in Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression.

“Ukraine has shown tremendous resilience in the face of Russian aggression,” he said. “And we are committed to standing with them in their struggle for peace and stability.”

The meeting in Brussels was also attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, as well as officials from the European Union and NATO. It follows a summit in Kyiv earlier this week, where leaders discussed the conflict and other issues facing the country.