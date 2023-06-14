Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 16-22

Peter Van Norden as “Prospero” in "The Tempest." | Photo by Frank Ishman

Whether celebrating Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Pride Month, or summer, this coming week has a wealth of events to pick from.

June 16

LGBTQ+ Pride Night

Dodger Stadium | June 16 | mlb.com

After much controversy, LGBTQ+ Pride Night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-game party and recognition of Glenn Burke, a former Dodger and the first openly gay MLB player. Each ticket purchased through mlb.com also includes an exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey.

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | June 16 – July 17 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

Trans Pride LA

Los Angeles LGBT Center: Pride Hall on the Anita May Rosenstein Campus | 1118 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038 | June 16-17 | transpride.lalgbtcenter.org

The free event — featuring a resource fair, local vendors, food, a fashion show, workshops, live art, stage performances, and activities — spotlights the Trans*Lounge program and other services provided at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Roaring Nights

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 16 | lazoo.org

Roaring Nights returns for one night only. The 21-and-over ‘80s-themed party will have three dance areas, live music, a silent disco, animal experiences including special feedings, food trucks and full bar, and more.

‘Weusi: Our Freedom Through Arts’

Art Share L.A. | 801 E. 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 9001 | June 16-18 | legacyofslavery.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Weusi Art Exhibition exploring “the Afrocentric healing arts including music, art, dance, poetry, video and live drama to address the legacy of slavery.” The three-day exhibit includes an opening night ceremony on Friday with complimentary soul food hors d’oeuvres, a lineup of keynote speakers that includes Dr. Melina Abdullah from Black Lives Matter LA and Dr. Curley Bonds from the Department of Mental Health. Health and wellness take center stage on Saturday. On Sunday, film, theater and poetry take over.

Taste Of Japan

STC Anaheim Gardenwalk | 400 W. Disney Way, Anaheim, CA 92802 | June 16-17 | tasteofjpn.com

Pull out your best cosplay to celebrate and enjoy Japanese cuisine, pop culture, anime, entertainment and merchandise.

‘She’s All That’

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 16 | cinespia.org

This icon of ‘90s teen romcoms stars Rachel Leigh Cook, Freddie Prince Jr., Kieran Culkin, Matthew Lillard, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin, Usher, and Lil Kim. The night will feature DJ sets, a full bar, concessions, a photobooth and more.

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. | Photo copyright © 2023 Disney/Pixar.. All Rights Reserved.

Disney & Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Fan Events

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | June 16 | elcapitantheatre.com

Attendees at the Friday event ($50) will receive one set of four “Elemental” color-changing cups, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Each screening is shown in Dolby Vision 3D. Prior to the movie, guests can step into their element with an all-new H2Whoah Dance Show that brings the elements to life with music, movement, dance, and of course… confetti. Music and movement ignite the stage; real water and special effects keep it cool. Confetti blasts and rains down over the audience. Plus snap a picture at a themed photo op.

Salsa Night at Ivy Station

Ivy Station | 8840 National Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | June 16 | eventbrite.com

Dance instructor Pepe Gonzalez will teach a free intro salsa lesson from 6:30-7 p.m. before you dance the night away to live music from Fermín Sifontes Fusion Salsa Band from 7-8:45 p.m.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | June 16-18 | levittlosangeles.org

On Friday, Ramona, Mexican Dubwiser, and El Bad Buky will play romantic ballads and cumbias. On Saturday, Pan Afrikan People’s Arkestra, Brian Hargrove, and DJ Mark Maxwell bring some jazz to the pavilion. Celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday with Utopia DJs KG Superstar + DJ Adé and Katalyst Collective playing house and jazz.

June 17

Juneteenth Celebration

Robinson Park | 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 17 | cityofpasadena.net

Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy will perform at Pasadena’s 15th annual Juneteenth celebration. The free, family-friendly celebration will also feature an art exhibit from the Alkebulan Cultural Center, live music by Luv From Abuv, a history presentation by Octavia’s Bookshelf, arts & crafts with Armory Center for the Arts, community resources, and more! Hot dogs, hot links, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Orgullo Pride Fest

Boyle Heights | 2200 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 | June 17 | allevents.in

Helping to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community of Boyle Heights, the festivities kick off with a free parade. The fest starts immediately after the parade at 2 p.m.

California Watermelon Festival

Hansen Dam Soccer Fields | 11480 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 | June 17-18 | watermelonfest.org

All-you-can-eat watermelon, unique watermelon dishes, activities for kids, live bands, live art, a beer tent, photo opportunities, carnival games and more await you in the San Fernando Valley.

Pasadena Chalk Festival

The Plaza at the Pasadena Convention Center | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | June 17-18 | pasadenachalkfestival.org

Free and open to the public, the festival will feature 200 chalk murals and over 500 artists, concessions, a beer garden, auctions and music.

Pasadena Chalk Festival 2018 Best in Festival first place winner by Arlou Somo. | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Chalk Festival

Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration

Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802 | June 17 | lbjuneteenth.com

Admission is free to this celebration featuring music, food, dancing, art and culture.

San Pedro Pride

Los Angeles Maritime Museum | 84 Foot of 6th St., Berthing, San Pedro, CA 90731 | June 17 | bridgecitiesalliance.com

Head to the LA Waterfront for a drag brunch and harbor cruise with performances by Jewels Long Beach & her Drag Galz. Once you disembark, get ready for the flag-raising ceremony and a performance by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | June 17 – Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, and Stasha Surdyke. | Photo by Frank Ishman

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | June 17-18 | hollywoodbowl.com

Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock have curated the biggest jazz acts for two days of amazing music.

The Fray: Live At The Arboretum

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | June 17 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

The Grammy-nominated band behind “Over My Head,” “You Found Me,” and “How to Save a Life” will rock out at the Arboretum. The band will also play songs from their critically acclaimed album “Helios.”

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’

Hollywood Forever Cemetery | 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | June 17 | cinespia.org

Look camp right in the eye (if you know, you know) and celebrate Old Hollywood glamour at the 70th anniversary of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” So throw on your diamond tiaras, hit the dance floor and picnic with a few glasses of wine from the concession stand.

Music From Below: Quetzal Together With La Santa Cecilia

Riverside Municipal Auditorium | 3485 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | June 17 | riversidelive.com

La Santa Cecilia and Quetzal collaborate to present “Music From Below: A History and Future of Chicano Music,” highlighting contributions of Chicanx musicians and songwriters in popular music and social justice movements.

The Gay ‘90s

Heritage Square Museum | 3515 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | June 17 | eventbrite.com

Celebrate Pride with craft making, historic house tours, live music, and queer artists vending their work.

‘Listening To The Future’

Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church | 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 17 | pasadenachorale.org

Audience members will be the first to hear ten new pieces that were composed by five local high school students for the Chorale’s June concert. These young aspiring composers were accepted into Pasadena Chorale’s education program of the same name in December 2022 and wrote the pieces over the last five months.

The Pasadena Chorale will perform new music by five local high school students at its Listening to the Future concert on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasadena. Pictured above from left to right: Noa Sherman, Tyler Gjerde, Charles McDermott, Iris Barrera, and Milo Brody. | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Chorale

Gay Men’s Chorus Of Los Angeles Free Concert

West Hollywood Park | 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069 | eventbrite.com

Watch the sunset as Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs a free one-hour concert to celebrate Pride Month.

818 Night Market

Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church | 19620 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335 | June 17 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

June 18

Pura Pachanga Community Festival

Riverside Art Museum | Mission Avenue between The Cheech and RAM | June 18 | riversideartmuseum.org

Celebrating the first anniversary of The Cheech, this free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature art and music. There will be more than 30 artisans and about a dozen food vendors, artist demonstrations, dance performances by Orgullo Mestizo Ballet Folklórico, Tradición Alegre Ballet Folklórico, and Ballet Folklórico de Riverside and music by Inland Empire musicians QUITAPENAS, El Santo Golpe, MILPA, Deladeso, and deejay music throughout the day by the female duo Las Chicas Tristes.

Melrose Trading Post Juneteenth Celebration

Melrose Trading Post | 7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046 | June 18 | melrosetradingpost.org

Celebrate Juneteenth with Black musicians, poets, authors, artists, dancers, comedians and small business owners.

‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | June 18 – July 16 | centertheatregroup.org

In the days leading up to one of his most anticipated fights, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) forms an unlikely friendship with the controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit (born Lincoln Perry). “Fetch Clay, Make Man” explores the improbable bond that forms between two drastically different and immensely influential cultural icons amidst the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. This true story is as powerful and poetic as Ali himself while also humorous and irreverent.

June 19

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | June 19 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

June 20

Moonlight Movies On The Beach

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | June 20 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

Feel like you’re one of the gang by watching “Goonies” on the beach. The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

Chan Yun Fo Jing

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | June 20-21 | missionplayhouse.org

The free Tiantai Zen music concert features Abbot Shi Wule, the abbot of Tiantai Temple, leading an all monk and nun orchestra (the Jinghui Symphony Orchestra) and the Dawn Chorus.

June 21

Long Beach Expo

Long Beach Convention Center – HALL C | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 | June 21 | eventbrite.com

Collectors of all ages are invited to meet experts and enthusiasts in coin collecting, banknotes, sports cards, autographed sports memorabilia, trading card games (TCGs), bullion and silver stacking, Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, antique jewelry, stamps, and more.

Riverside Concerts In The Park

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA, 92501 | June 21 | riversideca.gov

Free concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy Motown music courtesy of Stone Soul.

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | June 21 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

June 22

Surf’s Up San Gabriel

San Gabriel Mission District | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | June 22 | sangabrielcity.com

This year’s event features live musical performances by Woody and the Longboards, live polynesian dance performance and LED poi show by South Bay Luaus, food trucks, carnival games, inflatable tiki rock wal, crafts, a balloon animal artist, and beer and wine garden.

Surf’s Up San Gabriel 2018. | Photo courtesy of City of San Gabriel

Authentic Flamenco Presents Amador Rojas

Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica | 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | June 22-25 | feverup.com

Renowned flamenco artist Amador Rojas performs a passionate and traditional show brought by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | June 22 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. The band Electric Vinyl recreates the legendary musical experience of Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi and Van Halen. The film “Minions: Rise of Gru” depicts the previously untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. An environment fair will feature vendors handing out information and giveaways.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | June 22 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) will be the featured film. Activities start at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | June 22 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | June 22 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘LA: In Dialogue’

Band of Vices | 5351 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016 | Through June 17 | getty.edu

The Getty Museum worked with four local non-profit organizations across Los Angeles—Black Image Center, LA Commons, Venice Arts, and Inner-City Arts—to create educational opportunities for artists throughout the city. Artist-led workshops offered, inspired by the exhibition “Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue,” focused on a variety of topics: black and white photography, portraiture and capturing place. The resulting satellite exhibition, “LA: In Dialogue,” features the unique stories of over sixty teen, young-adult, and adult photographers.

California State Parks Week

280 California State Parks | Through June 18 | castateparksweek.org

Launched in 2022, California State Parks Week offers a full week of specially themed days with in-person and virtual activities and events in parks across the state.

‘Love, Dolly’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Through June 18 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

Kim Eberhardt talks and sings like country legend Dolly Parton, and performs her beloved hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “I Will Always Love You” with her live band of musicians.

‘Six’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through June 25 | scfta.org

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr, center) with (l – r) Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymou), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves) & Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard). | Photo by by Joan Marcus courtesy

‘A Soldier’s Play’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport.

‘A Transparent Musical’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

Audiences will follow the “Transparent” story through the Pfefferman family’s youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali’s Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura – played by Daya Curley – transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, “A Transparent Musical” explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

La Mirada Theatre | 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638 | Through June 25 | lamiradatheatre.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice reimagine the biblical story of Joseph, his family (including father Jacob and 11 brothers) and his multicolored coat.

‘Into The Breeches!’

International City Theatre Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through June 25 | ictlongbeach.org

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in “Into the Breeches!” With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s Oberon Playhouse must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” and “Henry V” known as “The Henriad.” But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Maggie thinks it can, and she’s sure the now-absent director — her husband — would approve. Board president Ellsworth Snow is unconvinced, but company diva Celeste Fielding jumps at the chance to play Prince Hal. With a rallying cry of “the show must go on,” Maggie assembles a band of passionate if inexperienced performers. Will their production be a victory on the home front, or a target for rotten tomatoes?

Emilie Doering¸ Holly Jeanne, Leslie Stevens, Brooke Olivia Gatto, and Sydney A. Mason. | Photo by Kayte Deioma

‘Memoryhouse’

Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Through June 27 | broadstage.org

“Memoryhouse” is an abstract work composed of vignettes commemorating World War II and in particular, the Holocaust. Set to Max Richter’s powerful album of the same name, “Memoryhouse” will reflect on both the somber as well as more heroic moments that illuminate this period in human history.

‘A New Wave Of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through June 29 | academymuseum.org

The 10-film screening series consists of contemporary films that explore the complexities of diverse conditions faced in contemporary Korean culture, including the trauma of domestic violence, investigations into gender and class politics, humanity’s relation to nature and the environment, and love and friendship.

Pride At The Park

56 LA County Parks | Through June 30 | parks.lacounty.gov/pride/

LA County Parks is hosting 2-hour programs ranging from picnics, dancing, art experiences and concerts in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations at its various 56 park locations.

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’

Japan House | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through July 5 | japanhousela.com

The Inujima “Art House Project” creates a unique symbiosis between art, architecture, community, and ecology that has been transforming the landscape of the Japanese island of Inujima, which now is home to just 25 homes with more than half of the inhabitants over 70 years of age. The exhibition celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through the sights and sounds of everyday island life, captured through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.

‘Starmites’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 8 | openfist.org

The Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical is a comic book come to life. “Starmites” tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos — led by Diva.

‘Back Porch’

The Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through July 9 | onstage411.com/BackPorch

Life imitates art when Hollywood descends upon a small Kansas town in 1955 to shoot scenes for the classic film, “Picnic.” Barney Opat is the widowed father of two boys: 18-year-old Gary, who yearns to escape small-town Kansas life for a more glamorous existence, and energetic 13-year-old Del Wayne. The family’s life is upended when a handsome stranger working as William Holden’s stunt double blows into town alongside the all-star “Picnic” cast. Other characters include the Opats’ bachelor boarder, singing teacher Myron Uhrig, and their neighbor, Millard Goff.

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay. | Photo by Keira Wight

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

Max Lawrence and Willow Geer in “Macbeth.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.