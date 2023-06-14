fbpx A's fans fight back against relocation to Vegas with reverse boycott
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / A’s fans fight back against relocation to Vegas with reverse boycott

A’s fans fight back against relocation to Vegas with reverse boycott

Sports Jun 14, 2023
Oakland Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics. | Photo courtesy of redlegsfan21/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

As the Oakland Athletics explore the possibility of relocating to Las Vegas, the team’s loyal fan base fought back with a “reverse boycott” at Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The protest aimed to show that there is still a strong fan base in Oakland that is ready to support the A’s, even as the team considers moving to Nevada.

The A’s fan base has faced many challenges over the years, including a lack of investment from ownership and frequent trades of popular players. Despite these obstacles, fans have remained passionate about the team and have always been willing to show their support.

Unfortunately, the A’s current attendance has become a factor in the team’s efforts to leave Oakland. At Nevada legislative hearings this week, backers of the new stadium in Las Vegas cited the low attendance numbers in Oakland as a reason for the move.

But A’s fans are not giving up without a fight. The reverse boycott, which originated before the team announced its plans to move, is meant to challenge this notion of fan apathy and show just how dedicated the fan base in Oakland truly is.

Organizers of the event were expecting a large turnout for Tuesday’s game, as thousands of fans attended the game and showed their support for the A’s. The Oakland 68s and apparel maker Oaklandish teamed up to make thousands of T-shirts that read “Sell,” a message aimed directly at A’s owner John Fisher.

The 68s raised over $30,000 via online donations to fund the T-shirts, which will be distributed to fans before the game. The protest is intended to be a “fan-funded giveaway” that highlights the passion and dedication of A’s fans in Oakland.

As the Nevada State Legislature resumes its special session on whether to approve funding for a new A’s stadium in Las Vegas, fans in Oakland are making their voices heard. The reverse boycott and other protests show that A’s fans are committed to keeping the team in Oakland and ensuring that it has the support it needs to succeed.

More from Sports

News Jun 12, 2023
share with
Angels sign veteran infielder Daniel Murphy to minor league deal by
Los Angeles Jun 12, 2023
share with
US Open practice rounds at LA Country Club open to public by
Arcadia Weekly Jun 09, 2023
share with
Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita track by
Business Jun 08, 2023
share with
NBA Finals TV viewership up slightly from last year by
News Jun 08, 2023
share with
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami in record-breaking MLS deal by
Los Angeles Jun 05, 2023
share with
Yankees win high-profile interleague series against Dodgers in LA by
More
Skip to content