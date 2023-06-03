Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week continues with meal deals

| Photos courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week continues Saturday with prix fixe menus and exclusive offers at participating restaurants in the Coachella Valley.

More than 80 eateries are offering special breakfast, brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus at set prices through June 11 across the valley’s nine cities, according to Greater Palm Springs officials.

The event began Friday and “is the perfect opportunity to savor the start of summer — every poolside bite, every chilled cocktail, every sunset dinner with a view — with more options including prix fixe menus and exclusive special offers only available during Restaurant Week,” Greater Palm Springs officials said. “This annual event returns … offering residents and visitors 10 days of exquisite dining experiences throughout our nine-city oasis.”

Restaurants will feature different meal-period deals — excluding beverages, tax and gratuity — for as low as $15 for breakfast, brunch or lunch, and as high as $59 for dinner, according to Greater Palm Springs officials. Attendees are encouraged to make reservations in advance due to the popularity of the event, but walk-ins will be accommodated.

For example, Peaks Restaurant at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will offer a special three-course $59 prix fixe dinner menu in an effort to “elevate” Restaurant Week, tramway Public Relations Manager Madison Morgan said. “Peaks Restaurant will offer a special dinner menu while guests enjoy spectacular views and a ride on the world’s largest rotating tramcar.”

The 10-day event does not require passes, tickets or coupons. Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus in addition to the Restaurant Week offerings, officials said.

A full list of the participating restaurants and their special offers is available at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/restaurant-week.