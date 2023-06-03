fbpx Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada
Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada

Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada

Missing Jun 03, 2023
missing, la mirada, heart failure
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


A 60-year-old man who authorities say has a history of high blood pressure, heart and kidney failure was reported missing after leaving a convalescent hospital in La Mirada on foot, authorities said Saturday.

Von Earlsal Cowan was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 12200 block of La Mirada Boulevard between Nashville and Bluefield avenues, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cowan is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who has seen Cowan or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the  Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

