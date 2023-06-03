Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada

A 60-year-old man who authorities say has a history of high blood pressure, heart and kidney failure was reported missing after leaving a convalescent hospital in La Mirada on foot, authorities said Saturday.
Von Earlsal Cowan was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 12200 block of La Mirada Boulevard between Nashville and Bluefield avenues, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Cowan is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and brown pants.
Anyone who has seen Cowan or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information sent to lacrimestoppers.org.