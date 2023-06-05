‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ soars to $120.5M opening
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened with $120.5 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
Sony’s latest installment of the lucrative franchise scored the second-biggest opening this year, behind only “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which made $146 million in its first weekend.
Second place went to “The Little Mermaid,” which took in $40.6 million one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.
The horror film “The Boogeyman,” based on a Stephen King story, opened in third place with $12.3 million Friday through Sunday.
“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” was fourth with $10.2 million in its fifth week, followed by “Fast X,” which grossed $9.2 million in its third week in theaters in the United States and Canada.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($3.3 million), “About My Father” ($2.1 million), “The Machine” ($1.75 million), “SUGA – Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ in JAPAN: Live VI” ($1.2 million) and “You Hurt My Feelings” ($769,814).