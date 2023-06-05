fbpx Health department issues ocean water use warning for 7 LA beaches
Health department issues ocean water use warning for 7 LA beaches

Health department issues ocean water use warning for 7 LA beaches

Health Jun 05, 2023
Sign informing the public that the beach is closed. | Photo courtesy of LA County Lifeguards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for seven area beaches, cautioning visitors to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in the waters due to high bacteria levels.

The agency said the levels exceeded health standards when ocean water was last tested.

The affected beaches are Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach; Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach; Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach; Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu; Santa Monica Pier; Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey; and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Meanwhile, the health department lifted a warning at Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach, where it said recent testing produced water-quality levels within state standards.

The county has a 24-hour hotline providing updated information on beach conditions at 1-800-525-5662. A map of affected locations is also available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

