Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 40-year-old bipolar Northern Californian woman who may be in the MacArthur Park area of Los Angeles.
Amanda Clarke, a resident of Placer County, was last seen on May 21 at about 6 a.m., in the 2200 block of West Sixth Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Clarke was described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall white woman weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Clarke’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.