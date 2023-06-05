fbpx Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area

Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area

Missing Jun 05, 2023
missing, MacArthur park, bipolar
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 40-year-old bipolar Northern Californian woman who may be in the MacArthur Park area of Los Angeles.

Amanda Clarke, a resident of Placer County, was last seen on May 21 at about 6 a.m., in the 2200 block of West Sixth Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Clarke was described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall white woman weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Clarke’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, compton
LA County Jun 06, 2023
share with
Found: Man who went missing in Compton by
missing, la mirada, heart failure
LA County Jun 03, 2023
share with
Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada by
Los Angeles Jun 02, 2023
share with
Found: 88-year-old man missing from Harvard Heights area by
missing, lancaster, teen
LA County Jun 01, 2023
share with
Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area by
missing, south los angeles
Los Angeles Jun 01, 2023
share with
95-year-old man goes missing in South Los Angeles area by
missing, depression, marina del rey
Los Angeles May 31, 2023
share with
Woman with depression reported missing from Marina del Rey by
More
Skip to content