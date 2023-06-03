Shooting incidents this past week in Los Angeles County

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

Reports of shooting-related incidents were submitted to law enforcement authorities throughout the Los Angeles area over the last seven days.

Ricochet injures woman in Pacoima shooting

A 36-year-old woman was wounded after a stray bullet hit her during an argument between two unidentified men at a Pacoima restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Friday to Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road where they learned two men began arguing in the restaurant when one pulled out a gun and shot at the other man but missed, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, striking the innocent bystander, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The gunman ran out of the restaurant with a female companion, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Two victims hospitalized after shooting in Mid City

Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting that occurred Thursday in Mid City, according to police.

Officers responded near Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street shortly after 6:40 p.m. to a report about shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects are believed to be around 5 feet, 11 inches, to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact local police. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police seek public help finding Inglewood homicide suspect

Police sought public help Thursday to find the gunman who killed a 26-year-old man nearly three years ago.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020, officers responded to a homicide in the 200 block of East Nutwood Street, just south of Manchester Boulevard, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The victim, Jodeci Tyrone Daniels, was discovered at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The department released a photo and a descriptive sketch of the suspect and a picture of a vehicle presumably driven by the gunman, who was described as in his 30s. The vehicle was described as a possibly white or silver four-door Mercedes Benz 500 series, last seen southbound on La Brea Avenue.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to contact IPD Homicide Section Detective Aranda at 310-412-8834.

Authorities ID security guard killed at illegal gambling establishment

Authorities Thursday identified a security guard who was fatally shot at an illegal gambling establishment on Cahuenga Pass during an attempted robbery, and detectives continued their efforts to find the suspects.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, near Oakshire Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anthony Rivas, 32, of North Hollywood died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

According to police, two armed male suspects wearing ski masks entered the rear of the building with the intention to commit a robbery. The security guard began observing the two suspects and removed a pistol from his waistband.

One suspect pointed a rifle at the security guard and fired multiple times, striking and fatally injuring the guard, and the suspects fled the scene emptyhanded after searching the establishment for money, police said.

There were no further details about the

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call LAPD Operations Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Long Beach assault, stabbing suspect identified

A 31-year-old homeless man who was shot by police after allegedly assaulting multiple people and stabbing two others was being held in lieu of $1 million bail Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses.

In addition to attempted murder, Mario Najara was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He was shot once by police shortly before noon Tuesday near Second Street and Quincy Avenue.

According to police, officers originally responded to the area of Second Street and Park Avenue on a report of somebody possibly stabbing multiple people.

Upon arrival, police determined that two people — a man and a woman — had not been stabbed, but were assaulted or struck by the suspect, who walked a short distance away and assaulted a man in Livingston Park who was holding a 2-year-old child, causing the man to drop the child and fall to the ground, police said. The suspect then allegedly stabbed that man several times in the lower body.

The man and the woman who were assaulted were treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics for lacerations. Paramedics also treated the man with the child in the park.

The suspect subsequently stabbed another man in the upper body near Second Street, according to police.

Police caught up to the suspect near Second Street and Quincy Avenue where he allegedly ignored officers’ orders to drop the weapon and tried to run into a home, prompting at least one officer to open fire, striking the suspect once in the upper body.

Witnesses told police a number of good Samaritans came to the aid of the man and the child in the park and tried to subdue the suspect, but he managed to escape.

No officers were injured. The screwdriver allegedly wielded by the suspect was recovered by police at the site of the shooting.

The suspect and one of the men who was stabbed were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

None of the assault victims, including the 2-year-old child, were seriously injured and none were hospitalized.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Long Beach shooting suspect dies from apparent suicide

A shooting suspect who barricaded himself inside a building in west Long Beach Wednesday died from an apparent suicide, police said.

Officers went to the 2100 block of Williams Street on a report of gunfire shortly before 10 a.m., the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Police established a perimeter, and some nearby residents were evacuated while others were allowed to shelter in place.

The scene was cleared as of 2:40 p.m. and the suspect’s death was being investigated as a suicide, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Westchester; suspect in custody

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot — allegedly by an 83-year-old man — in the parking lot of a grocery store in Westchester.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday outside the Amazon Fresh store in the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard near the Ladera Heights area.

YanCarlos Santiago, 31, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Richard Strickland was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $3 million bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Several witnesses told Fox11 that a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of the Amazon Fresh store when an older man came down from the balcony of an adjacent apartment building to intervene.

“The older man pulled out the gun,” a witness told Fox11. “He pulled it out twice; first time he pulled it out like a warning and then as he was going to put it away he turned his back, the (victim) took off his shirt like he was going to fight and started spewing derogatory statements at him and at that point the (older) gentleman turned around and shot him.”

Two juveniles shot near Loyola High School

Two juveniles were wounded in a shooting near Loyola High School in the Pico-Union neighborhood Tuesday.

One victim remains in surgery while the second victim is in stable condition, police told KTLA.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Catalina Street, near Pico Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, shortly before 4:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

KTLA reported that two victims were injured in connection with the shooting and taken to a hospital, one by a witness. Both victims are juveniles, according to the station. Their names and ages have not been released.

KTLA reported that several witnesses confirmed that an argument occurred moments before the shooting, and reporters discovered at least nine shell casings at the scene.

According to the LAPD, the suspects are between 18 and 20 years old. They were described as wearing white shirts, baggy jeans with backpacks.

At least three male suspects fled the scene after the shooting, police told KTLA.

KTLA reported that a black sedan occupied by the suspects, possibly an Acura, was last seen heading eastbound on Pico Boulevard. The investigation was ongoing.

Authorities identify man fatally shot in Bellflower

A man fatally shot in Bellflower was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office Tuesday as 28-year-old Humberto Padilla.

Deputies were called at 8:10 p.m. Thursday to the 9800 block of Alondra Boulevard, near Bellflower Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to Homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Information can also be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Suspect identified in fatal police shooting at Burbank Home Depot

The man who threatened to shoot people at a Home Depot in Burbank before he was shot to death by police was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office Tuesday as 47-year-old Ruben Ramos of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 1200 Flower St., east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, Burbank Police Sgt. Brent Fekety said.

Ramos called police claiming he was in a vehicle in a parking lot at the store, armed with a gun, and that he was going to shoot people, Fekety said.

“When the officers arrived, they located the man still seated in a vehicle,” he said. “The officers and the man had a brief verbal exchange followed by the suspect’s aggressive actions, which precipitated an officer-involved shooting.”

Officers immediately called for medical aid and paramedics took Ramos to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, Fekety said.

Police did not say whether a gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers or shoppers were injured during the shooting, Fekety said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Burbank police detectives at 818-238-3210.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Sunday that his office is investigating the shooting, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires a state prosecutor to investigate law enforcement shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

“Following notification by local authorities, DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review,” Bonta’s office said.

Man hospitalized after downtown LA shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Towne Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Paramedics took the 40-year-old man to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, she said.

The man was unable to describe his attacker to investigators, she said.