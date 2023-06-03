fbpx Average gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties drop again
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Average gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties drop again

Average gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties drop again

Business Jun 03, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Gene Gallin/Unsplash
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.94, its second consecutive decrease after a 14-day streak of increases.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago and 4.8 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.326 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.554 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Orange County fell for the third consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $4.896. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 5.6 cents more than one month ago, but $1.35 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.563 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.558. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.203 lower than one year ago.

The national average gasoline price has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches.”

More from Business

Business Jun 02, 2023
share with
Special election: Beverly Hills hotel project defeated by 80 votes by
Business Jun 02, 2023
share with
Ports of LA, Long Beach shut down amid labor negotiations by
gas, gasoline, gas pump, gas tank, fuel
Business May 31, 2023
share with
LA County average gasoline price increases for 13th straight day by
Business May 27, 2023
share with
Hollywood writers strike wraps up 4th week; rally held in DTLA by
Business May 27, 2023
share with
Beverly Hills hotel project appears doomed to electoral defeat by
Business May 27, 2023
share with
Average LA County gasoline price rises for 9th day in a row by
More
Skip to content