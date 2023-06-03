Average gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties drop again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.94, its second consecutive decrease after a 14-day streak of increases.
The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago and 4.8 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.326 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.554 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
The average gasoline price in Orange County fell for the third consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $4.896. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 5.6 cents more than one month ago, but $1.35 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.563 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.
The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.558. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.203 lower than one year ago.
The national average gasoline price has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.
“Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches.”