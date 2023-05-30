fbpx Metrolink $15 Summer Day Pass available starting Tuesday
Metrolink $15 Summer Day Pass available starting Tuesday

Travel May 30, 2023
Metrolink train travels past traffic on the freeway. | Photo courtesy of Metrolink
Metrolink’s popular weekday Summer Day Pass returns Tuesday and will remain available through Sept. 1, officials said.

The $15 weekday passes will be available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines.

Using the pass provides the rider with unlimited rides throughout the Metrolink system on the date of purchase.

Passes purchased within Los Angeles County also include free transfers to LA Metro‘s subway, light rail and bus systems.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and all the fun festivities associated with the great SoCal weather — backyard barbecues, swimming, fairs, fireworks and let’s not forget, travel,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Thanks to the positive customer response to the $15 Summer Day Pass last year, we are pleased to offer it again this summer.

“The $15 Summer Day Pass is an affordable ticket option for customers to enjoy weekday summer adventures to the beach, mountains and entertainment venues across Southern California.”

The $15 Summer Day Pass was introduced in 2022 as a pilot program and attracted 2,140 new riders between May 31 and Sept. 2, officials said.

Metrolink also offers $10 Holiday and $10 Weekend Day passes.

More information is available at metrolinktrains.com/summer-pass.

