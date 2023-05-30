South Los Angeles taco truck robbed at gunpoint
A gunman and his accomplice, who was serving as a lookout, robbed a taco truck in South Los Angeles as well as a patron or possibly an employee standing next to the business, authorities said Monday.
The robbery occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of 103rd Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.
The armed suspect, a man between the age of 26 and 30 wearing a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, approached the truck and ordered the occupants inside to hand over cash — while physically holding a man at gunpoint, Eisenman said.
He then demanded cash from that man before he and his accomplice, a man about 18 to 20 years old wearing a black hoodie, fled the scene in a vehicle described as possibly a white Honda accord.
No injuries were reported.
The LAPD’s Southeast station urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 213-972-7828. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.