87-year-old man with possible dementia missing from Carson

An 87-year-old man with high blood pressure and early signs of dementia went missing in Carson and sheriff’s detectives Tuesday asked the public for help finding him.
Cesar Agusto Calderon is believed to have driven away from his residence at 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 234th Walk in his silver 2002 Toyota Avalon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
His family is concerned for his well-being, sheriff’s officials said.
Calderon is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 155 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing reading glasses, a blue shirt, jeans and brown shoes. His car’s license plate is 4UWB200.
Anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.