fbpx Woman with depression reported missing from Marina del Rey
Woman with depression reported missing from Marina del Rey

Woman with depression reported missing from Marina del Rey

Missing May 31, 2023
missing, depression, marina del rey
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman who went missing from Marina del Rey.

Stephanie Jean Guiles, 59, who has been missing since May 16, is known to frequent the area near the 4600 block of Admiralty Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Guiles is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, tan pants and black shoes.

“Ms. Guiles has been diagnosed with depression,” according to the sheriff’s department. “There is concern for her well-being and we are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

