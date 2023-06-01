95-year-old man goes missing in South Los Angeles area

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 95-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Thursday from the South Los Angeles area.
Jose Elluterio Lopez was last seen about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 97th Street, just east of South Normandie Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Lopez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and brown pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.