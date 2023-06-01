AYSO Region 2: Where recreational soccer thrives in the San Gabriel Valley

| Photo courtesy of AYSO Region 2/Facebook

In the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, AYSO Region 2 is making waves as a thriving hub for recreational soccer. With its doors wide open to communities including Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Duarte, Monrovia, Bradbury and East Pasadena, this nonprofit organization is on a mission to provide affordable and inclusive soccer programs for players of all ages and skill levels.

As the second region ever formed within the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), Region 2 boasts a storied history that resonates with the local community. While other regions have faced challenges and ceased operations, AYSO Region 2 has stood the test of time, earning the distinction of being the longest-running AYSO region in existence.

“We’re in promotion mode right now. We want everyone to know that recreational soccer is alive and well in this part of the San Gabriel Valley, and we’re here to serve the communities,” said Marc Wymar, who is the Coach Administrator of AYSO Region 2. One of the defining characteristics of AYSO Region 2 is its commitment to making soccer accessible to all. Unlike club programs, notorious for their exorbitant fees, AYSO Region 2 offers a wallet-friendly alternative. With registration costs that won’t break the bank, families can provide their children with a high-quality soccer experience without financial strain.

But affordability is just the tip of the iceberg. According to Matthew Hartley, Region 2’s Regional Commissioner, “AYSO Region 2 prides itself on its dedication to player development and creating a positive environment for young athletes of all skill levels. We welcome all with open arms and ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to learn and grow.” To guarantee fair playtime for all, AYSO Region 2 has implemented a unique policy. While the standard AYSO rule dictates that players must participate for at least half of every game, Region 2 surpasses expectations by guaranteeing three-quarters of playing time for each child. “Nobody wants to ride the bench. This commitment ensures that every child plays most of every game, fostering a love for soccer and enabling them to hone their skills on the field.” said Hartley

“Soccer is the ultimate team sport. It offers countless life lessons and opportunities for everyone to contribute,” added Wymar. “Through our programs, players develop valuable skills such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition. AYSO Region 2 is not just about the game; it’s about building character.”

Beyond its fall season, AYSO Region 2 provides year-round soccer experiences. With various spring programs, including all-star teams and tournament circuits, players have the chance to continue their soccer journey and test their skills against formidable opponents. The organization prides itself on its passionate coaches and volunteers, who tirelessly support and guide players in their pursuit of excellence.

“Soccer goes beyond the field. It promotes physical fitness, agility, and endurance. Our aim is to create an environment where children can develop lifelong friendships and embrace the joy of the game,” Wymar stated.

With a thriving community and a focus on inclusivity, AYSO Region 2 is redefining the landscape of recreational soccer in the San Gabriel Valley. By providing an affordable alternative to club programs and emphasizing player development, AYSO Region 2 offers an opportunity for young athletes to thrive, grow, and make lasting memories on the soccer field.

Registration for the fall season is currently open, inviting players of all ages and skill levels to join the AYSO Region 2 family. Click here to learn more regarding registration.