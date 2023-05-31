LA County average gasoline price increases for 13th straight day

| Photo by TonyTheTigersSon/Envato Elements

By Steven Herbert

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 13th consecutive day, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.946, its highest amount since April 20.

The average gasoline price has risen 11.8 cents over the past 13 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents.

The average price is 7.6 cents more than one week ago and 4.2 cents higher than one month ago but $1.226 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.548 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.915, its highest amount since April 19. It has risen 12.6 cents over the past 13 days, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The Orange County average price increased three consecutive days, including 2.6 cents May 19, dropped one-tenth of a cent May 22, then resumed increasing May 23. It is 8.1 cents more than one week ago and 5.6 cents higher than one month ago but $1.235 less than one year ago and has dropped $1.544 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent for the second consecutive day to $3.576 after rising 3.9 cents over the preceding six days. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago but 3.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.046 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.44 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” De Haan said.

“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.”