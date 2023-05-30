fbpx Disneyland's Splash Mountain to close Tuesday for yearlong renovation
Disneyland's Splash Mountain to close Tuesday for yearlong renovation

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain to close Tuesday for yearlong renovation

Orange County May 30, 2023

Splash Mountain. | Photo by Aubrey Odom on Unsplash

Splash Mountain, the Disneyland flume ride that came under fire for its roots in a 1946 film criticized for racist and stereotyping undertones, will officially close at the end of the day Tuesday to begin its renovation into an attraction based on the more modern film “The Princess and the Frog.”

According to Disneyland officials, the renovation project is expected to last more than a year. The re-imagined ride, which will be called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Disney officials announced in 2020 that the ride would be renovated and themed after the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog, which introduced Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana. The move followed rising criticism of the original attraction that increased during nationwide protests against police brutality and in support of racial equality.

Splash Mountain is based on the 1946 animated film “Song of the South,” which critics have assailed for racist undertones and stereotyping portrayals of Black characters.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” a Disneyland spokesman said in 2020 in announcing the planned renovation. “It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Disney officials said the revamped ride will build “on the story of Princess Tiana, a character whose pride and perseverance reminds us of a universal truth: within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true.”

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will also be featured at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Actress Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in the movie, will lend her voice to the revamped ride, as will actress Jenifer Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie. Also reprising their roles for the ride will be Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis.

