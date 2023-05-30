fbpx Riverside Art Museum to receive nation's highest honor for community service
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Riverside Art Museum to receive nation’s highest honor for community service

Riverside Art Museum to receive nation’s highest honor for community service

Riverside County May 30, 2023
The interior of The Cheech. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside Art Museum
by
share with

The Riverside Art Museum is one of two Southern California institutions that will be honored this summer with a 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

It will join the Los Angeles County Library system among the eight recipients of the nation’s highest honor for museum and library services.

The medals have been presented for the past 29 years by the Washington, D.C., based Institute of Museum and Library Services to celebrate institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families and communities.

This year’s recipients were selected from among 30 national finalists “that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service,” Institute Director Crosby Kemper said. “Through their community outreach, these institutions bring about change that touches the lives of individuals and helps communities thrive.

“Riverside Art Museum integrates art into the lives of people in a way that engages, inspires, and builds community through thought-provoking exhibits and art classes that instill a lifelong love of the arts. The museum values art education as well as exhibitions and collections and aims to uplift untold stories.”

The museum was formed in the early 1950s by a loose-knit group of artists and formally opened in 1967 in a building designed by award winning architect Julia Morgan.

A second outlet, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, which is also known as The Cheech, opened June 18, 2022, in partnership with actor-comedian Cheech Marin.

Congressman Mark Takano, D-Riverside, nominated the museum for the award.

“I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Riverside Art Museum on receiving the esteemed 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” he said in a statement. “This well-deserved recognition is a testament to their groundbreaking work establishing The Cheech and in showcasing Chicano art and culture, bridging gaps in representation, and fostering inclusivity within our community.

“The Riverside Art Museum has truly set a new standard of excellence, and we celebrate their dedication to preserving and celebrating the vibrant heritage of the Inland Empire. This award is a proud moment for the 39th Congressional District and a shining example of the transformative power of art.”

The museum’s executive director, Drew Oberjuerge, said the award is an affirmation of its mission in the community.

“This award is a tribute to how inspiring transformation can occur when a group of people come together with the goal to uplift and celebrate the human experience through art,” Oberjuerge said in a statement. “Our Trustees and staff have prioritized community voices and community collaboration, which resulted in the establishment of The Cheech and the ongoing innovation of our organization and programs.”

The awards are usually presented in August, but no date was announced for this year’s ceremony.

More from Riverside County

Education May 26, 2023
share with
Hillcrest High School students take top awards in essay contest by
Events May 26, 2023
share with
Storied Memorial Day motorcycle ride set for Monday in Riverside by
Education May 25, 2023
share with
Officials name 2 more Riverside County Teachers of the Year by
Fire May 25, 2023
share with
Ramona Fire burns nearly 350 acres; suspect arrested in Homeland blaze by
Health May 25, 2023
share with
Over 20 cooling centers to open in Riverside County starting June 1 by
Lifestyle May 24, 2023
share with
Veterans to get free entry to Lake Cahuilla Memorial Day weekend by
More
Skip to content