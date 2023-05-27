Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in last 7 days in LA County

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

Several shooting-related happenings took place this past week in Los Angeles County.

Teen shot in Long Beach; suspect escapes in vehicle

Long Beach police are searching for someone who shot a 16-year-old boy before fleeing in a vehicle, authorities said Saturday.

The teen was hospitalized for a wound to his lower body that is not considered life-threatening, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area of Vernon Street and Long Beach Boulevard at 2:56 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the passenger of a dark-colored sedan exited the vehicle and fired shots at the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled southbound on Long Beach Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by a Good Samaritan before officers arrived on the scene, police said.

No motive or suspect description was immediately available, and LBPD gang detectives were investigating the case.

Two vehicles, business struck by gunfire meant for two men in Long Beach

An occupied business and two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire intended for two men during a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

The men were walking on Walnut Avenue, near 10th Street, at about 8:35 p.m. Friday when a vehicle drove up, stopped in the middle of the street and a suspect fired at the victims from inside the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The suspect and victims fled the area. Officers dispatched to the location located shell casingsm, but no injuries were reported.

Armed man arrested after fleeing police in South Los Angeles

An armed suspect who led police on a foot pursuit in South Los Angeles where a Los Angeles Police officer fired their weapon is in custody, authorities said Saturday.

Officers from LAPD’s 77th Area Gang Enforcement Detail were in the area of 76th Place and Wadsworth Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Friday when they saw a man in his 30s armed with a handgun and attempted to stop him, the LAPD said.

The suspect ran away and led officers on a pursuit east on 76th Place. During the pursuit, an officer fired shots but did not strike the suspect, police said.

The man was taken into custody near Central Avenue and 76th Place and no officers were injured. Police also found the suspect’s gun at the scene.

Several streets, including Central from Florence Avenue to 79th Street were closed while police conducted the their investigation of the arrest and the shooting.

No injuries in police task force’s South Los Angeles shooting

Members of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force opened fire on a suspect in South Los Angeles during a narcotics investigation with the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday but there were no injuries.

Several rounds were fired at the rear passenger side of a black vehicle, KCAL reported. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Alameda and Nadau streets, according to KCAL.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Man fatally shot in Bellflower

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Bellflower.

Deputies were called at 8:10 p.m. to the 9800 block of Alondra Boulevard, near Bellflower Boulevard, where they found the victim, said homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

The victim, whose name and age were not revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

One person hospitalized After Hawthorne Shooting

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Hawthorne on Wednesday that sent one person to a hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of 139th Street and Chadron Avenue late Wednesday morning on a report of a shooting that left a person injured, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Then victim’s condition was not immediately available, and police did not disclose further information about the victim’s identity, a possible motive or suspect description.

The shooting remains under investigation.

LBPD Releases Video from April Police Shooting Near Acura Grand Prix

Long Beach police Tuesday released “critical incident video” in connection with an April shooting by police near the site of the Acura Grand Prix that left a man wounded.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. April 16 near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Critical Incident Videos support the disclosure of certain documents and evidence by providing the public with an additional preliminary review of a critical incident,” the LBPD said in a statement.

“As with all officer involved shootings, this incident is currently undergoing a thorough multi-level review process by the Police Department, as well as a separate independent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office,” the LBPD said.

On the day of the shooting, police received a report of gunshots near Third Street and Elm Avenue, the LBPD reported.

“As officers were responding to reports of a shooting at 3rd Street and Elm Avenue, Police Dispatch aired a description of the suspect,” the LBPD reported.

“An officer on patrol near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue heard shots and located a male matching the suspect description. The officer attempted to contact the suspect at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said. “The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect fired shots at the officer.”

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to a hospital, police said. Police recovered a firearm allegedly possessed by the suspect, authorities said. No officers were injured.

“The officer was equipped with a body-worn camera,” police said. “However, the (camera) was not activated until after the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Police say two other shootings earlier that day were believed to have involved the same suspect.

They were: a shooting at 1:02 p.m. in the 600 block of Ocean boulevard in which no one was hit; and a shooting at 2:58 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue in which a man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Woman wounded during shooting in Long Beach

A fight between two women in Long Beach escalated into a shooting that left one of the women with non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body, authorities said Sunday.

The combatants were in two separate vehicles that pulled alongside each other at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday before both women exited their vehicles and began fighting, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“During the fight, occupants of both vehicles fired guns at one another, striking the victim,” the LBPD said. “The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.”

Officers were dispatched to the area of Webster Avenue and Spring Street and located evidence, including bullet casings and strike marks, indicating that a shooting had occurred, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was expected to survive. Police said the shooting was under investigation.

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Long Beach

A man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a shooting Sunday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The victim was involved in a verbal dispute with another man that escalated into a shooting in which the suspect fired several shots, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers sent to the 5600 block of Paramount Avenue at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday found the victim suffering from multiple wounds to his lower body. They also located bullet casings and strike marks indicating that a shooting had occurred, police said.

“Suspect information and the motive for the shooting is under investigation,” the LBPD said.

Man Found Shot to Death in Firestone Park Area

A 62-year-old man was shot dead by two suspects who drove up in a sedan as he was about to exercise on his bike Sunday morning in the unincorporated Firestone Park community of Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 6:27 a.m. in the 9400 block of Parmalee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sheriff’s officials said the man left his home to exercise on his bike, when he was approached by a light-colored sedan. Two men exited the vehicle and shot at him several times, the department said.

Deputies dispatched to the location found the man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the death to call them at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 877-222-8477.