fbpx Veterans to get free entry to Lake Cahuilla Memorial Day weekend
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Veterans to get free entry to Lake Cahuilla Memorial Day weekend

Veterans to get free entry to Lake Cahuilla Memorial Day weekend

Riverside County May 24, 2023
A park ranger teaches a boy to fish at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District
by
share with

Free admission and fishing will be offered at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta this weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.

Active duty military personnel, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and federal and state reservists along with the guests in their vehicle will be able to enjoy Saturday, Sunday and Monday for free at the park, 58075 Jefferson St., according to Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. Veterans must present valid proof of military service.

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is a beautiful place to spend the day, to walk, hike, go fishing, or horseback riding, and just relax and enjoy nature,” Perez said in a statement. “We welcome veterans, their families and the community to enjoy Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park this Memorial Day weekend.”

The free entry to the park — which features flags of each military branch, dedication plaques, lighting and landscaping pathways — will also cover activities like fishing, according to Perez. A state fishing license is required, which isn’t sold at the park, but can be purchased at retailers.

According to park officials, the lake will be stocked with about 900 pounds of catfish Friday.

The park was renamed from Lake Cahuilla Regional Park to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in August 2017 to honor veterans — a change that included free entry for veterans and service members each Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day, according to Perez.

More from Riverside County

Politics May 23, 2023
share with
Report: Riverside County’s finances at end of fiscal year ‘stable’ by
Riverside County May 22, 2023
share with
3rd Lake Elsinore Storm game postponed following clubhouse explosion by
News May 20, 2023
share with
2 plumbers burned in gas explosion at Lake Elsinore stadium by
Politics May 20, 2023
share with
Riverside County’s financial status at close of fiscal year stays strong by
unemployment
Business May 20, 2023
share with
Riverside County’s unemployment rate drops half a point in April by
Events May 20, 2023
share with
Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest continues Saturday and Sunday by
More
Skip to content