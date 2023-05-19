fbpx LA council calls for report on relocation of Sun Valley Metrolink station
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA council calls for report on relocation of Sun Valley Metrolink station

LA council calls for report on relocation of Sun Valley Metrolink station

Los Angeles May 19, 2023
Metrolink bicycle car at Fullerton. | Photo by Yonghokim (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Friday to approve a report calling for a study regarding the possible relocation of the Sun Valley Metrolink station and the feasibility of adding a second platform.

The request for the report was initiated by a motion brought forth by Council President Paul Krekorian. The Sun Valley Metrolink station, located in the Sixth District at 8360 San Fernando Rd., is part of the Antelope Valley line that connects Lancaster with Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the motion, the Sun Valley station has a travel time of 29 minutes to Union Station. Metro and Metrolink are currently working on a $220 million project to upgrade the AV Line, which will allow for 30 minute bi- directional travel between Santa Clarita and Union Station.

“In order for Sun Valley to take advantage of the upgrades to the Antelope Valley line, the city should partner with Metro to explore how we can upgrade the Antelope Valley Station to be more of a community asset,” the motion reads.

Sun Valley has a large “low income and transit dependent” population. The station consists of a single platform and is located in an industrial area far from residents, businesses and other transit connections.

The report requests the Chief Legislative Analyst and Chief Administrative Officer’s offices to prepare the study analyzing the possible relocation of the Sun Valley station to Sunland and Van Nuys Boulevard, and identify challenges and opportunities in comparison to the existing location.

The report will also analyze ways to improve the station by improving bus/shuttle service and active transportation, as well as adding a second platform to connect to the Brighton to Roxford Double Track Project.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles May 19, 2023
share with
Los Angeles kicks off inaugural Croatian Culture Week by
Los Angeles May 19, 2023
share with
LA council approves amended version of city’s 2023-24 budget by
Business May 18, 2023
share with
Ahead of contract talks, SAG-AFTRA board calls for strike vote by
Impact May 18, 2023
share with
LA extends emergency on homelessness amid frustration with lack of data by
Los Angeles May 18, 2023
share with
Bass joins other mayors to lobby state for more homeless funding by
Environment May 17, 2023
share with
Environmental group wins legal challenge to Ballona Wetlands project by
More
Skip to content