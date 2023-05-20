Average gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties increase again

| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to $4.852 Saturday, one day after recording its largest increase since April 7, 1.7 cents.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 9.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.245 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.642 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $4.823, one day after recording its largest increase since April 7, 2.6 cents. It is 2.7 cents more than one week ago but 9.1 cents less than one month ago and $1.253 lower than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.636 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“It’s typical to see gas prices move higher as we approach big holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

“After three years of the pandemic, the Auto Club anticipates 2.8 million will take road trips next Thursday to Monday, but not everyone travels only during that five-day period. Some people hit the roads early and make a longer vacation out of the Memorial Day holiday and that increased demand for gasoline puts upward pressure on prices.”

The national average gasoline price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.54, after three consecutive increases totaling 1 cent. It is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 14.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.053 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.476 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.