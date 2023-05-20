Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest continues Saturday and Sunday

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival continues Saturday and Sunday in Winchester, drawing thousands for balloon rides, outdoor concerts, wine tastings and other entertainment.

The event — a tradition going back to 1983 — is slated for 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday within the Lake Skinner Recreation Area, just east of Temecula.

Saturday is dedicated to Country & Western, with Brad Paisley, George Shingleton and Sara Evans performing. On Sunday, the venue will offer a mix of country and pop, featuring Scott McCreery and The English Beat.

Friday night’s Pala Main Stage entertainment featured ’80s icons REO Speedwagon, Night Ranger and John Waite.

The festival returned last year following a two-year hiatus stemming from the COVID public health lockdowns.

Hot air balloon rides will be offered on all three days, with the traditional “balloon glow” after 8 p.m. Saturday, during which the airships ignite their burners in unison. Hourlong daytime rides will be available Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.

A morning balloon launch will be offered 6-8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The sight of more than 50 hot air balloons lifting off can be viewed from within the festival grounds.

All rides are subject to cancellation if due to inclement weather.

Roughly 100 vendors will be on hand, including a bevy of vintners providing samples of the Temecula Valley’s finest ports.

Some attendees may be under tents or in trailers at the Lake Skinner campground, but organizers noted that all of the camping space has been reserved.

There will be carnival rides, dancing and an array of adult beverages to enjoy.

Tickets run between $30 and $760, depending on what events a festivalgoer attends. Parking fees are separate from the price of admission.

Visit www.tvbwf.com for more information.