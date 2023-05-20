fbpx Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest continues Saturday and Sunday
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Events / Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest continues Saturday and Sunday

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest continues Saturday and Sunday

Events May 20, 2023
| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements
by
share with

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival continues Saturday and Sunday in Winchester, drawing thousands for balloon rides, outdoor concerts, wine tastings and other entertainment.

The event — a tradition going back to 1983 — is slated for 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday within the Lake Skinner Recreation Area, just east of Temecula.

Saturday is dedicated to Country & Western, with Brad Paisley, George Shingleton and Sara Evans performing. On Sunday, the venue will offer a mix of country and pop, featuring Scott McCreery and The English Beat.

Friday night’s Pala Main Stage entertainment featured ’80s icons REO Speedwagon, Night Ranger and John Waite.

The festival returned last year following a two-year hiatus stemming from the COVID public health lockdowns.

Hot air balloon rides will be offered on all three days, with the traditional “balloon glow” after 8 p.m. Saturday, during which the airships ignite their burners in unison. Hourlong daytime rides will be available Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.

A morning balloon launch will be offered 6-8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The sight of more than 50 hot air balloons lifting off can be viewed from within the festival grounds.

All rides are subject to cancellation if due to inclement weather.

Roughly 100 vendors will be on hand, including a bevy of vintners providing samples of the Temecula Valley’s finest ports.

Some attendees may be under tents or in trailers at the Lake Skinner campground, but organizers noted that all of the camping space has been reserved.

There will be carnival rides, dancing and an array of adult beverages to enjoy.

Tickets run between $30 and $760, depending on what events a festivalgoer attends. Parking fees are separate from the price of admission.

Visit www.tvbwf.com for more information.

More from Events

Art May 17, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: May 19-25 by
Art May 10, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: May 12-18 by
Events May 06, 2023
share with
Several Cinco de Mayo weekend events scheduled in LA County by
Events May 05, 2023
share with
2nd May edition of Los Angeles County Fair opens by
Art May 03, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: May 5-11 by
Events Apr 29, 2023
share with
Riverside Tamale Festival to feature food competition, music, dancing by
More
Skip to content