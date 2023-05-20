Alleged LA-area gang members arrested in federal guns, drug case

| Photo by BrianAJackson/Envato Elments

Six suspected members or associates of an El Sereno street gang were arrested Friday on federal weapons and narcotics charges stemming from a nearly yearlong undercover operation in which authorities say they purchased about 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 firearms, including ghost guns and so-called “cop killer” handguns.

A 28-count Los Angeles federal grand jury indictment unsealed Friday charges seven defendants — including one who is still being sought by authorities — with various offenses, including methamphetamine trafficking, conspiring to illegally deal in firearms and firearms trafficking.

In conjunction with the arrests, investigators conducted a series of searches that allegedly resulted in the seizure of another eight firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Drug trafficking and the illegal distribution of high-powered weapons brings an unacceptable level of danger to our communities,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

“The action today is our office’s second significant sweep related to gang activity this week, and it signals that we are taking concrete steps to deal with violent crime across the region. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to address violent crime and allow our community to take back their neighborhoods from violent gangs.”

The lead defendant in the case — Ernesto Echeverria, aka “Bad Boy” and “Gordo,” 40, of East Los Angeles — was involved in all of the transactions outlined in the indictment, typically by personally participating in the drug and gun deals, but sometimes by linking up buyers with suppliers, federal prosecutors said.

Between June 22, 2022, and May 2, Echeverria and his gang associates sold or brokered 47 firearms in nearly two dozen transactions, according to the indictment.

The weapons included short-barreled rifles, ghost guns with no serial numbers and various handguns, including three FN Five-sevens — nicknamed “cop killers” because the rounds from such firearms are capable of penetrating most types of body armor that police officers wear, authorities said.

Echeverria also allegedly took part in 10 methamphetamine transactions involving up to 2.8 pounds of the drug in each transaction.

In a narcotics sale involving 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and in eight of the gun transactions outlined in the indictment, Echeverria allegedly was assisted by Oscar “Chato” Barrientos, 40, of East Los Angeles.

The indictment also alleges that Echeverria, Barrientos and three other defendants illegally possessed firearms after being convicted of felony offenses.

In addition to Echeverria and Barrientos, the indictment charges:

Fernando M. Martinez III, aka “Lil Sharky” and “Sharky,” 19, of East Los Angeles;

Michael A. Murillo, 29, of Montebello;

Adam W. Garcia, aka “Oso,” 43, of East Los Angeles;

Arnold R. Salas, aka “Guerro,” 50, of West Covina; and

Daniel Carrillo, 30, of Long Beach, who is currently being sought by authorities.

The six defendants arrested Friday are expected to be arraigned in the afternoon in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors noted.