Shooting-related incidents over the last 7 days in Los Angeles area

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

Shooting-related incidents happened in multiple instances this past week throughout Los Angeles County.

Four wounded in shooting outside downtown LA high-rise

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning outside a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victims were standing in front of a structure in the 1000 block Ingraham Street, near Wilshire Boulevard and the Harbor (110) Freeway, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Bureau.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:59 a.m. and rushed the four victims to a hospital, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“They were discovered at different places,” Humphrey said. “I can’t confirm if they were shot.”

Humphrey said all four victims were expected to survive.

Citing police detectives, KTLA5 reported that the shooting followed an altercation between two groups of men who knew each other. The station said at least three suspects, including the shooter, fled in a white BMW.

Man shot dead, another critically wounded in South LA

One man was killed and another man was critically wounded during a shooting Saturday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Both victims were in their 30s and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

The shooting occurred at about 4:20 a.m. in the 8900 block of Western Avenue, where one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Paramedics rushed the other victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Boy arrested in connection with March shooting in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach police announced Friday that a boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in a foot at the South Bay Galleria mall in March.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. March 11 at the mall in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to Lt. Brian Long with the Redondo Beach Police Department. Responding officers discovered a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The suspect was described only as a young male who fled the scene on foot then got into a dark-colored vehicle and drove away.

On Thursday, investigators served warrants in the city of Torrance and arrested a suspect, described only as a juvenile, into custody in connection with the shooting, police said. Officers also recovered an “illegally possessed firearm.”

The boy was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, involving the use of a firearm, and illegal possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Redondo Beach Police Detective R. Nimmons at 310-379-2477, ext. 2714, or via text at 310-339-2362. Tipsters can also email crimetips@redondo.org.

Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton; Investigation continuing

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally at a Compton store where he worked.

Kamal Mohamed, 66, of San Pedro was shot about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses heard several gunshots in the area shortly before the suspects left the scene. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound sends boy to hospital — then juvenile hall

Two juveniles — one of whom accidentally shot himself in a hand — were arrested in Santa Monica for allegedly robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Santa Monica police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Third Street and Idaho Avenue, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police said a delivery driver was threatened and robbed by the two suspects at gunpoint. It was unclear what was allegedly stolen.

About 20 minutes later, police received a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Second Street, according to the department.

Officers responded to that scene and found a juvenile who had accidentally shot himself in a hand inside a residence, police said. The juvenile, along with another who was at the location, were determined to have been the suspects involved in the earlier armed robbery, police said.

The uninjured suspect was taken to a juvenile hall. The injured boy was taken to a hospital and released the following day, then taken to a juvenile hall. Their names and ages were not released.

Police said additional investigation linked the two suspects to several other crimes in the area over the past few months, including residential and vehicle burglaries, auto theft, and a stabbing.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation was urged to contact the SMPD Criminal Investigations unit at 310-458-8451.

Authorities investigating report of shots fired at LAPD officer

A Los Angeles Police Department officer driving on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway on Wednesday reported coming under fire in the South Los Angeles area, but no injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was in an express lane of the freeway when one or more shots were possibly fired at the vehicle about 12:10 p.m., police said. An LAPD spokesman said the officer did not return fire.

There was no immediate information about the motive of the shooting. According to reports from the scene, the officer may have been following a weapons suspect on the freeway when the shooting occurred, after which the suspect vehicle exited the freeway and came to a stop.

A suspect from the vehicle was taken into custody, police said.

As the investigation continued, authorities closed all southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway between Exposition Boulevard and Imperial Highway, essentially halting all traffic south of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway as police searched for possible bullet casings or other evidence on the roadway. Ramps from the 10 Freeway to the southbound 110 were also closed.

The freeway and ramps were reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Man killed in East Los Angeles shooting

A man was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting near East Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were called at 11:15 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of Whittier Boulevard, west of South Ditman Avenue near Salazar Park where they found the victim, said Homicide Lt. Omar Camacho of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

“Investigators learned there was a second male victim at the location when the shooting occurred who was not struck by gunfire,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “The shooting is being investigated as gang- related. A firearm was recovered at the scene.”

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities identify victim in fatal shooting in Long Beach

A man who was fatally shot — allegedly by the ex- boyfriend of the woman he was living with in Long Beach — was identified Monday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the 44-year-old victim as Mario Gallegos.

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of California Avenue, about a block east of Houghton Park, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with life- threatening injuries to his upper body,” police said in a statement. “The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.”

The wounded man died at a hospital, police said.

Oscar Alejandro Chan of Long Beach was arrested later that day and booked on suspicion of murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition, police said. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

According to police, “Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate and determined the suspect … arrived unannounced at the home of the victim and his former girlfriend. He entered the home, got into a physical fight with the victim, shot the victim and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers’ arrival.”

Chan was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Fe Springs, police said.

“Detectives believe that the shooting was related to a dispute involving Chan’s former girlfriend and the victim,” police said. “However, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities ID man shot and killed in Commerce

Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot and killed last week in Commerce.

Deputies were sent to the 6500 block of South Flotilla Street about 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies learned that a man was underneath a cargo trailer at the location, and found that he had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department reported.

Juan Patino Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-847-2222 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Drive-By Shooting Reported in Long Beach, But No One Injured

A man escaped with no injuries during a drive-by shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The man said he was walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Walnut Street when an unknown vehicle drove past and someone inside fired one shot at him before fleeing in an unknown direction, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the location at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday located the victim, who was uncooperative, they said.

No injuries were reported and police had no suspect information.

Police seek gunman who shot at man in front of Northridge home

Authorities were seeking the public’s help Sunday in locating a gunman who fired at a man in front of his Northridge home.

Police received a radio call at 6:38 p.m. Friday of an “assault with a deadly weapon suspect there now” at a home in the 9600 block of Texhoma Avenue, near Plummer Street and Encino Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, headed southbound in a newer, light-colored sedan driven by someone else. He was described as a 5-foot-10 inch tall male weighing 180 pounds wearing a black mask and wearing “black all over.”

The weapon used in the shooting was described a semiautomatic handgun.

The incident was captured on the victim’s doorbell camera. Footage aired by ABC7 shows a man firing several shots at the victim’s vehicle as it exits a driveway. The victim told the station he noticed a suspicious-looking car when he pulled up to his home, and that’s when the shooting occurred.

After firing the shots, the gunman is seen climbing into the rear seat of the vehicle as it pulls away. Bullets struck the victim’s car and a tree, but no injuries were reported.

The LAPD’s Media Relations office could not confirm the station’s report that the shooting took place in front of the victim’s children.

Anyone with any information about the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.