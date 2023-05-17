fbpx 'General Hospital' actress arrested on suspicion of DUI after Pasadena crash
Pasadena Independent

‘General Hospital’ actress arrested on suspicion of DUI after Pasadena crash

Pasadena Independent May 17, 2023

Haley Pullos at The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. | Photo courtesy of Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
“General Hospital” actress Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI for allegedly causing a wrong-way crash on the Ventura (134) Freeway in Pasadena that left her and another driver injured, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday.

According to the CHP, the 24-year-old Pullos was heading east on the freeway near Orange Grove Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. April 29 when she inexplicably swerved into the eastbound lanes, slamming into another vehicle.

Pullos was trapped in her mangled vehicle and had to be pulled from the wreckage by Pasadena Fire Department crews, according to the CHP. She and the other driver were both injured and taken to hospitals, although the exact extent of their injuries and their current conditions were not immediately known.

According to the CHP, Pullos was ultimately arrested on suspicion of “driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury.” CHP investigators also said Pullos had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash before entering the 134 Freeway, although no other details were provided.

After the crash, the Pasadena Fire Department posted photos of the mangled cars on its social media pages, saying at the time the case of the crash was unknown, “but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc.”

Pullos has played Molly Lansing-Davis on “General Hospital” since 2009.

The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported last week that Pullos’ role had been temporarily recast, saying Pullos was on medical leave. Pullos sent the publication a statement saying “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible.”

