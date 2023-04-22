fbpx Southland gasoline prices decrease for 4th straight day
Southland gasoline prices decrease for 4th straight day

Business Apr 22, 2023
| Photo courtesy of engin akyurt/Unsplash
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the fourth consecutive day Saturday, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.931.

The average price has dropped 1.9 cents over the past four days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 7 cents more than one month ago, and 85.1 cents less than one year ago.

The average gasoline price has dropped $1.563 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also dropped for the fourth straight day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.893. It has dropped 3.6 cents over the past four days, including 1.4 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 8.6 cents more than one month ago, and 83.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.566 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price dropped eight-tenths of a cent to $3.674, its second consecutive decrease after a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents. The national average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 23.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 44.6 cents less the one year ago.

It has dropped $1.342 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”

