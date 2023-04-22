fbpx Knott's Berry Farm to reinstate chaperone policy
Knott’s Berry Farm to reinstate chaperone policy

Entertainment Apr 22, 2023
Timber Mountain Log Flume and Silver Bullet at Knott's Berry Farm. | Photo courtesy of Jeremy Thompson/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Knott’s Berry Farm will reinstate a chaperone policy Saturday, requiring visitors aged 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

The park imposed a chaperone policy last summer in response to a melee that erupted among teens at the park in July. That policy, which applied to people aged 17 and younger, was later amended then dropped altogether in February.

According to the park’s website, the chaperone policy will be implemented again starting Saturday.

“Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. local time to closing,” according to the park.

The policy applies to both Knott’s Berry Farm and the Soak City Waterpark.

“Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues,” according to the park’s website. “We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. …

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark continue to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe, fun, and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

