Shooting reports: Incidents throughout LA County in the last 7 days

| Photo by Rawpixel/Envato Elements

Shooting-related incidents were reported throughout Los Angeles County this past week.

Police arrest burglary suspect after shots fired at NoHo home

No one was injured during a shooting this morning involving police and a burglary and domestic violence suspect inside a home in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 6200 block of Beck Avenue, a few blocks west of Tujunga Avenue and south of Victory Boulevard, regarding a “burglary suspect there now,” the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

Officers located the suspect inside the home and a shooting occurred, yet no one was injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police later said the suspect was involved in a domestic violence offense with his former girlfriend, who resided at the location. He was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse.

Two men wounded in shooting in Vermont Knolls

Police Saturday are investigating the shooting of two men who were shot by a single assailant in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:07 p.m. Friday to 1052 W. 74th Street near Vermont Avenue where they learned the victims, 28 and 33, were approached by the suspect, who drew a handgun and fired at the two men multiple times, striking both of them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

One man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and was in stable condition. The second victim self-transported to a hospital and was also in stable condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene and is still at large, police said.

Man fatally shot in Pico Rivera

A man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera, authorities said Saturday.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were called at 11:56 p.m. Friday to the 9400 block of Stephens Street north of Whittier Boulevard where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Woman shot in South Los Angeles

A 19-year old woman is in the hospital Friday after she was shot in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at around 11:23 p.m. Thursday to Figueroa and 79th streets regarding a shots fired call. The victim told them someone shot her while she was walking, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

There was no suspect information.

One killed, one wounded in shooting in North Hollywood

A person was fatally wounded and another person was expected to survive injuries suffered during a shooting in North Hollywood, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives responded to the 7000 block of Vineland Avenue, near Hollywood Burbank Airport, at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were standing near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Leadwell Street where they were approached by at least one suspect who fired shots striking both victims.

Paramedics rushed the pair to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim underwent surgery and was expect to survive.

The motive for the shooting was unclear and no arrests have been made.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them 818-374-9550 or at 877-527-3247.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Long Beach police wound man suspected of firing at officers and at least one shooting

A shooting suspect suffered a non-life-threatening wound Sunday when he was shot by a Long Beach police officer near the Acura Grand Prix.

Officers were called to Third Street and Elm Avenue around 4:45 p.m., where gunshots were reported, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Allison Gallagher.

An officer on patrol in the area heard the description of the suspect aired by police dispatch and located the man, the LBPD said. The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect fired shots at the officer when the officer tried to contact him and the officer shot back.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his chest, Gallagher said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The suspect’s name was not released.

Authorities closed the Green Gate near the Grand Prix for the investigation, KCAL News reported.

Long Beach police Commander Michael Pennino told reporters during a briefing that a gun was recovered. It was not yet known if the gun was used by the suspect.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Additional shootings were reported in the area Sunday afternoon and, based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the same suspect could be responsible for those shootings, police officials said.

A shooting with no reported injuries occurred at 1:02 p.m. in the 600 block of Ocean boulevard, police said. At 2:58 p.m. a man suffered a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue. A no-injury shooting occurred at 4:44 p.m. near Third Street and Elm Avenue and two minutes later a shooting without injuries occurred near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue which resulted in the alleged shootout with the Long Beach police officer.

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body-worn camera, but it was not activated until after the shooting occurred, police said. The LBPD is reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public.

Anyone with information about the shootings was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two men shot, one fatally, in Stanton; gunman at large

Two men were shot in Stanton Sunday, one fatally, and the shooter remains on the loose.

The shooting in the 10000 block of Fern Avenue was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 3:12 p.m., according to the department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and found two men suffering gunshot wounds, the department reported. Both men were transported to a hospital for treatment of their wounds.

One of the victims died at the hospital, according to the OCSD. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The second man went into surgery and his condition was unclear.

Deputies searched the area where the shootings took place but did not find the shooter, the OCSD reported. Deputies have no description of the gunman or a motive behind the attacks.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the OCSD at 714-647-7000. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855- 847-6227.

Argument In South LA escalates to shooting that killed man

A 63-year-old man was identified as the victim in a South Los Angeles shooting that started with an argument.

His name was Feliciano Velez, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 49th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Velez died at the scene.

The gunman tried but failed to carjack several vehicles near the shooting scene, the LAPD reported.

Police said the gunman then walked south on Normandie taking a shot at another person before officers disarmed and arrested him, the LAPD reported.