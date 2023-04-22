Person dies in fire at San Gabriel apartment building

A person was killed in a fire at a two-story apartment building in San Gabriel, authorities said Saturday.
Firefighters dispatched at 11:40 p.m. Friday to the 7900 block of Nannestad Street had the blaze out at 12:12 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
The victim was discovered in the involved unit on the second floor, he said. The gender of the decedent was not immediately known.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple City station was investigating the death, according to the dispatcher.